Property market tipped to ride out the coronavirus storm

Sunshine Coast property market is tipped to ride out the coronavirus storm, local agents say. Photo: File .

SUNSHINE Coast's property market is well-placed to ride out the coronavirus storm, with local real estate agents reporting genuine buyers and solid inspection numbers.

Ray White Maroochydore agent James Goldsworthy said while crowd numbers for the auctions and open homes were both down, he said people still saw the Sunshine Coast as a safe place to purchase.

Across the board, agencies have implemented strict safety measures including hand sanitisers upon arrival, no touching policy and "check in, check out" rapid fire inspections.

At the weekend Ray White Sunshine Coast held nine auctions where the properties were sold at a 60 per cent clearance rate, which Mr Goldsworthy said was proof of confidence remaining in the market.

"The number of people from outside the area looking to purchase reflect that," Mr Goldsworthy said.

"One of the weekend's auctions had multiple bidders who hadn't even looked inside the property.

"Buyers are very genuine in intent to buy and acting quickly. They're making quick decisions."

Reed and Co Estate Agents principal Adrian Reed said there was low supply and low demand in Noosa, which helped "hold the price together".

He said the coronavirus had forced agents to think outside the box.

"Last week was one of the better weeks we have had all year, whether that is sustainable we don't know," Mr Reed said.

"Open home numbers are down but there are still genuine buyers.

"We cracked the code this week now offering live virtual 360 degree inspections. It's nuts.

"It's a live-feed tour as close as being there in the real time. It's a game changer and the clients are blown away with the technology."

Stewart Property principal Vicki Stewart said it was too early to predict what the market's future held.

"From our perspective we still have quality property available and genuine vendors," she said.

"Stock is low and more listings are coming along, so we will continue what we are doing."

Mr Reed said his long-term prediction was that the Noosa market would bounce back strongly, and fast when the current "doom and gloom" was over.

"There will be a big move from tree change to sea change, in that people who spend winters in Europe will scratch it for places like Noosa," Mr Reed said.

"We will see a massive disruption to air bnb and a long-term negative impact on lettable properties.

"Also we will be forced to adopt technology we haven't even thought of."