Prominent Stanthorpe resident named region’s advisor

VOICE FOR THE PEOPLE: A new advisory committee was selected at yestersay’s council meeting, with some ready to hit the ground running.

THE Granite Belt’s newly appointed representative to the Shaping Southern Downs Advisory Committee has wasted no time making her aspirations for the region known.

Stanthorpe resident Helen Gibson was elected the region’s representative for the Granite Belt Planning Group in relation to its Strategic Plan.

Mrs Gibson, who was voted in by councillors yesterday, said she was looking forward to representing the community she’s called home for seven years.

“I plan to do my level best to bring forward the concerns of the people here, and the needs and expectations of the community,” she Gibson said.

“I do believe that the Granite Belt is a beautiful area.

“It needs to be represented in the town planning and I’m absolutely delighted to do that.”

Helen Gibson (right) was elected by council to represent the community in the Granite Belt Planning Group.

The advisory committee, comprising representatives from around the region, will work closely with the council to discuss the growth of the area.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of Mrs Gibson’s appointment, with Councillor Stephen Tancred noting the need to have just one representative.

“If you get too big of a committee, it becomes unyielding; I’m just looking for the opportunity to nominate on person from the three,” Cr Tancred said.

The Granite Belt’s similarities to Tenterfield is something Mrs Gibson said she was eager to explore in her new role.

“I’d like to see liaison with the Tenterfield Shire because we’re on the northern end of the New England plateau,” she said.

“We’ve just got so much in common with them.

“I know we cross the border and there are border closures at the moment but why not work cooperatively with areas like that.”

