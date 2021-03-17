Prominent business devastated by raging inferno

BLAZE: Extensive fire damage at Allora Grain and Milling this morning.

BLAZE: Extensive fire damage at Allora Grain and Milling this morning.

Aerial attacks and fire crews from across the region have been called in to assist with a major Allora business blaze still burning this morning.

Eight crews, including heavy rescue teams from Toowoomba, were called to a two shed fire at Allora Grain and Milling on Dalrymple Creek Rd at about 7am.

Aerial crews containing the fire at Allora Grain and Milling ,

According to Warwick fire incident controller Hemmo De Vries, it is believed the 90x20m grain shed fire started about 5am.

“At seven o’clock they turned up to go to work and found a fire,” he said.

“There’s a lot of structural damage on this side of the shed.”



While crews kicked into action, the fire spread to a second shed, measuring about 80x20m.

“We got as many crews to help,” Insp De Vries said.

“We sent BA (Breathing Apparatus) crews into the other end and they’ve isolated the northern end.

“We’ve sectioned the building for commanding patrols.”

Smoke on the scene of the Allora Grain and Milling blaze.

Neighbour Ray Strachotta woke to the frightening sight.

“I got out of bed, looked through the window and all I saw was the big black smoke,” he said.

Allora Grain and Milling is owned by Allora residents Terry and Sharon Dwan and provides horse feeds, stock feeds and stock meals, whole and cracked grains, birdseed and birdseed mixes, as well as a range of poultry and specialty feeds.

Eight crews from around the Darling Downs work to contain the blaze at Allora Grain and Milling.

Witness Wayne Frizzell worked at the company for 25 years and said the fire could affect up to 10 employees.

“They’ve got a business in Brisbane where they used to truck the grain and sell it wholesale and three work down there,” he said.

“It’s going to hurt a lot of people.”

Insp De Vries said firefighters had not yet determined a cause and would continue to investigate as the day went on.

Solar panels were also being contained by Ergon Energy and an external LPG tank was protected from the fire.

Queensland Ambulance and police were also on scene but no one was injured by the fire.

More information to come.