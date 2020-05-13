Project to document recent Granite Belt trials through art

A CHALLENGE has gone out to Granite Belt artists to use their creativity to capture the regions recent history.

Through drought, fire and a pandemic, Stanthorpe and the community has suffered like never before.

The Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery wants to document those hurdles and has put a call out to artists to create work for their Earth, Air, Fire, Water exhibition.

“It’s another way of documenting history,” gallery director Mary Findlay said.

“An honest way by real people.”

Though there are no plans for now to showcase the works in the gallery, all pieces will be demonstrated through online and social media.

“We want to try and document peoples experience through this.

“It can be through photographs or poetry or whatever.

This photo from Keith Barnett has been included in the Earth, Air, Fire, Water project. It's an incredible photo taken during the September 2019 fires in Stanthorpe.

“We’ve had severe drought … which is still there. People are starting to worry again with tanks and dams going dry again.

“Then we’ve had the fires and then COVID-19. So we’ve had the earth being dry, water not being there, had fire and then the pandemic on top.

“So we want people to send us images, poetry, little stories about here.

“We want to show how people have used their creativity to get through these feelings they have had in the past and now presently.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty and vulnerability and it is coming out in the art,” Ms Findlay said.

On top of this current project, this year’s Crisps Art Prize, intended for students and young artists, will use the same themes as well.

“They still want to sponsor it this year, despite the fact the business has been hugely hit by COVID-19,” Ms Findlay said.

“This time must be really, really interesting for young people.

“How do they feel about this inside? Art is a great way of getting that out.”

The plan is for the Crisps Art Prize to go ahead from September 24-October 18.

If you have something to contribute to the Earth, Air, Fire, Water project send your work in along with a description/story to artprize@srag.org.au.