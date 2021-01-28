Producer perseverance on full display in 2021 Show

COUNTDOWN ON: Gillian Boucher, Show president Brett Boatfield and Peta Gow at the 2020 Stanthorpe Show.

COUNTDOWN ON: Gillian Boucher, Show president Brett Boatfield and Peta Gow at the 2020 Stanthorpe Show.

It would take more than a global pandemic to keep avid producers and green thumbs from sharing their best fruit and veg at this year’s Stanthorpe Show.

Chief Steward Gillian Boucher said she expected great things from this year’s entrants, with Stanthorpe’s full community spirit already on display.

“Everyone likes to support it but the best thing is all the wall displays that have been donated,” she said.

“We have three big wall displays thanks to Stanthorpe State High, Kool Country Packers, and for the first time, St Joey’s.”

Coronavirus would be one of the biggest external factors weighing on producers this show season.

‘With the way Covid is, a lot of the producers can’t deal in the market because there’s no exports and prices haven’t been the best,” she said.

“We also, of course, still have worker shortages.”

Ms Boucher also said it was a mixed bag for the two sections, with this year’s welcome rain still far from drought-breaking in parts of the Granite Belt.

“Those at Ballandean got good rain and full dams and are operating to capacity, but other growers haven’t had as much rain, and farmers like Gow’s Produce are only planting half what they normally plant,” she said.

“But (Granite Belt farmers) just hang in there and keep going no matter what’s thrown at them. It’s amazing.”

The first Queensland show off the rank, Ms Boucher implored excited families to come down and support locals.

“I’m sure it will be a success, we just need people to come,” she said.

The Stanthorpe Show will be held Friday, January 29 — Sunday, January 31.

Gates open at 7am on Friday, with exhibition centre open from 8am.

For more details, head here.

FULL PROGRAM BELOW:

2021 Stanthorpe Show preview.

