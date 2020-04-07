Produce demand decreasing despite panic buying frenzy

BERRIES SLOW DOWN: Pinata Farms managing director Gavin Scurr hopes the demand for fresh fruit picks up again.

MOST people would expect the demand of fresh produce to be at a high during these times, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for Pinata Farms.

Managing director Gavin Scurr said the demand of strawberries and raspberries grown at his Applethorpe farm has slowed down completely since the COVID-19 panic buying started.

“Sales in fresh fruit and vegetables has really slowed down. I would expect people aren’t visiting the grocery store as often so they would be buying more long-lasting items rather than fresher food,” Mr Scurr said.

He said the slowdown in sales of strawberries and raspberries isn’t the only fruit that has seen a decline, with pineapples experiencing the same buying downturn.

“It appears to be across the board in general,” he said.

“We farm from seven different locations across Australia between Darwin and Tasmania and majority of fruit sales have seen the same thing.”

Mr Scurr believes the shorter shelf span of fresh produce would be the reason for the sales decline.

A punnet of Pinata strawberries grown in Applethorpe.

“Our product has a short shelf life so you can’t store it for a long period of time, that’s the concern,”: he said.

“We hope it is just short term and people are looking for some nice fresh fruit in their diet soon.”

Despite the current slowdown in sales, Mr Scurr said his Applethorpe farm will continue with business as usual for now.

“If sales continue to decline then we will need to look at adjusting the number we are planting,” he said.

The prolonged effects of drought already took its toll on the farm prior to Christmas last year, with Mr Scurr hoping this decline is only temporary.

“Berries are natural immune boosters,” he said.

“Fruit is an essential part of people’s diet so I’m hoping sales can return to normal shortly.”