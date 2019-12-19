Prizes galore on offer at New Year’s bash

TEAM WORK: Cameron Burton and Tammy Hills from Stanthorpe Bi-Rite with Jenna Harvey from Queensland Country Credit Union. Bi-Rite and LG have teamed up to donate a top of the line TV for the New Year's Eve event.

THE prizes are beginning to stack up for attendees to the New Year’s Eve fundraising event in honour of Granite Belt Water Relief.

On Tuesday, December 31 the International Club is set to host a huge New Year’s bash.

With music from Toowoomba band Lodi, food, kids entertainment and a fully stocked bar, it’s sure to be an evening to remember.

Local businesses have thrown their support behind the event, donating plenty of prizes.

Burton and Sons Bi-Rite are offering up the major prize in the multi draw raffle.

They’ve teamed with LG to give away a 55 inch 4k Ultra HD television valued at $999.

A holiday at beautiful Moffat Beach (pictured) is up for grabs on the evening.

There’s dozens of $50 Why Leave Town gift vouchers, more electrical goods from Bi-Rite, a $200 gift voucher from Clarks Bearing Centre and the lucky door prize is a holiday to Moffat Beach.

The event offers the Granite Belt community something to do on New Year’s Eve, after the Stanthorpe Beats and Eats event was cancelled for 2019.

The event has been capped at 200 tickets.

Children up to age 12 are $5, children 12-16 are $10, adults are $30 and family tickets can be purchased for $60 (two adults, three children).

A light supper will be provided. Doors open from 6pm with Lodi to perform from 8pm.

Tickets are available from major sponsors Queensland Country Credit Union, as well as Gracious Giving, Maddies Gift Gallery and Pink Poppies.

Funds raised on the night will go to Granite Belt Water Relief.