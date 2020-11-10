Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maryborough Courthouse. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Maryborough Courthouse. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Crime

Prisoner dialled DV victim, made threats from jail

Carlie Walker
10th Nov 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 1:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MAKING threatening phone calls from prison to his former partner has landed a Pacific Haven man in hot water.

The man appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to five counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man had made phone calls to the victim and to a mutual friend, with the calls being heard by the victim.

Some of the calls contained threats of violence and threats to damage property, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said the man had connected with Relationships Australia and undertaken a Men Choosing Change course.

"It's a big step for the defendant," he said.

"He has remorse for his actions."

Mr Harris said the man had a mental health plan in place but hadn't been able to get help for much of the year, during which he spiralled downhill.

The man was sentenced to two months in prison.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 
court crime domestic violence
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground because there is not enough workers to harvest them, despite the high unemployment rates.

        ’Show will go on’: President’s embrace fresh COVID-19 challenge

        Premium Content ’Show will go on’: President’s embrace fresh COVID-19...

        News One Southern Downs show president is urging the community to support the event...

        RAIN ON HORIZON: When Stanthorpe will get drenched

        Premium Content RAIN ON HORIZON: When Stanthorpe will get drenched

        News Wild weather has been forecast for the region, with unseasonably warmer days on the...

        BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals

        Premium Content BANG FOR BUCK: Stanthorpe’s top family rentals

        News If you’re thinking about your next family move then look no further than these five...