Prison pandemic: Virus tally climbs in Qld jails

FIVE prison officers have now tested positive to coronavirus with 78 staff self-isolating as a precaution, Queensland Corrective Services has confirmed.

A spokesman today said the officers who tested positive were across the three divisions of the agency and worked in custodial, community corrections and organisational capability.

"Of these, only one attended a workplace while they were contagious," the spokesman said.

"There have been no prisoners tested positive for COVID-19."

The spokesman said a prisoner taken to hospital from Wolston with flu-like symptoms had tested negative to COVID-19.

The jail was locked down two weeks ago when an officer tested positive to coronavirus after he let a holidaying colleague, who had just returned from the highly-infected Ruby Princess cruise, borrow a trailer.

The officer is understood to have worked three 12-hour shifts after lending the trailer to his colleague.

Wolston Jail. Cell block TV area. The Wolston Correctional Centre. Pic Peter Wallis

The realisation was made by authorities after the holidaying colleague tested positive and authorities traced who he had been in contact with.

The measures were put in place at Wolston jail to try to stop the spread of the virus.

The jail houses high-profile murderers including wife-killer Gerard Baden-Clay, child killer Brett Cowan and triple murderer Max Sica.

It also houses hundreds of paedophiles, many aged above 60.

Meanwhile, Arthur Gorrie prison remains in lockdown with more prisoners joining a rooftop process over the prison's strict new coronavirus measures.

A spokesman said their main issue still related to not having visits at the jail which have been banned under measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Under these new restrictions at the state's jails, prison visits from family and friends have been banned.