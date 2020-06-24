Print media to be immortalised at heritage museum

Former columnist Enid Hamilton with some of the old papers at the back of the Border Post office.

FROM floods to snow, drought, fires and every important moment in the history of the Granite Belt, the Border Post has been there.

Those memories, immortalised in print, will live on.

On Tuesday, the Border Post handed over nearly 60 years worth of old newspapers to the Stanthorpe Heritage Museum and gave some old photos to the Stanthorpe Library.

The museum now has copies of the Border Post from 1877, five years after its start, until 2019.

Not wanting to miss one last opportunity to peruse the old papers in the Border Post office, former columnist Enid Hamilton popped in for a look.

Ms Hamilton, now 98 years old, worked for the Border Post for a little over 22 years.

Her column, In Touch, kept locals up to speed with the goss.

Her daughter, Lorene Long, curator of the heritage museum, will be one of many tasked with restoring the old newspapers.

“She was never late getting her copy in, even when she was on holidays,” Ms Long said about her mother’s time at the paper.

Enid Hamilton looks back at some of the old Border Post papers housed at the Stanthorpe Heritage Museum.

“She worked for Peter Whitton.

“Peter’s brief was she’d find something to write about because they didn’t have a social page at that stage.

“There was a bit of an outcry when she stopped writing.”

There were changes in management and Ms Hamilton got older and decided it was time to call it a day.

“They didn't want to accept copy in running writing and I couldn’t type,” Ms Hamilton said.

“When I was out somewhere I’d look around and think ‘oh that needs some attention in the paper’.

“I enjoyed the writing. I didn’t go away to school or anything and I just sat there at a desk and wrote things.

“I just enjoyed English and reading and making it into something.”

Ms Long said the museum is delighted to have such a historical back catalogue covering more than 140 years of the Border Post.

“We’ve got the best record of newspapers as far as we know in the state.

“I think it’s really important to keep the history,” she said.