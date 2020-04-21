Principals urge parents to ‘stop panicking’

Fifteen per cent of St Jospeh’s School students are still physically attending class.

Fifteen per cent of St Jospeh’s School students are still physically attending class.

DAY one of learning from home ran smoothly for students from Stanthorpe schools who started Term 2 yesterday.

They will continue to do their schooling from home for the next five weeks along with their peers across Queensland – except for children of essential workers and the vulnerable – as part of measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

St Joseph’s School principal Andrew Kendall said only 15 per cent of the school’s students were still physically attending classes, and the remainder were learning from the comfort of their own homes.

“The learning from home program is mainly online using a variety of learning platforms and video software,” Mr Kendall said.

“All students from Year 2 to Year 12 have access to a laptop and are engaging in the online learning.

“Younger students have hard copies of resources and access to iPads. For those with limited internet access we are providing hard copies of materials.”

Mr Kendall said there had been no issues with online learning so far.

“We have not had any major issues with the online platforms — they ran quite successfully yesterday,” he said.

“For those students learning at home, our teachers are maintaining regular contact with them via video sessions and email.

“They are the teachers, the parents are supervising at home. This is an important part of the program here. Maintaining teacher and student relationships is essential for successful learning.”

As for Broadwater State School, principal Shannon Armbruster said parents should have no concerns at all.

“The biggest issue for parents is social media — they are panicking when they don’t need to,” Mrs Armbruster said.

“The schools are still open and teachers are still accessible. Learning is continued as normal.”

Michelle Ladd, a mother juggling Year 5, 7 and 9 content between her three daughters said learning from home had been a big adjustment for their family.

“We are finding it OK,” she said.

“Because they are home all the time and aren’t in that familiar environment with their friends it is taking some time to adjust.

Michelle Ladd’s three daughters Elizabeth, Ashlin and Chloe Searle from St Joseph's School, who are making the most of their online learning from home.

“All of the teachers have been really supportive and on the ball with everything — very open with the communication.”

Both Mrs Armbruster and Mr Kendall said parents should leave their concerns in the hands of teaching staff at schools.

“They (parents) are not required to sit there with their children from 8.30am to 3pm, five days a week,” Mr Kendall said.

“We believe all parents should feel comfortable contacting the teacher if they have any issues at all with the activities which have been set or if they require support.”