Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW DEVELOPMENT: The heritage listed St Joseph's Church will have two additional buildings developed despite backlash from the community.
NEW DEVELOPMENT: The heritage listed St Joseph's Church will have two additional buildings developed despite backlash from the community.
News

Principal’s concerns for students, staff over cemetery plans

Emily Clooney
30th Jun 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SCHOOL principal has voiced concerns his students could be witness to funeral activity after the Southern Downs Regional Council approved a proposal for a cemetery.

The proposed development at the High St Catholic Church would see the columbarium, to “hold urns containing cremated ashes”, and a bell tower added to the heritage-listed property.

St Joseph’s principal Andrew Kendall was apprehensive about the development, writing to the Southern Downs Regional Council to voice his concerns for students.

“This cemetery (columbarium) will be located approximately 15-20 metres from the yard of St Joseph’s School (secondary campus),” Mr Kendall’s letter read.

“It will be in full view of the students and staff in the area adjacent to the cemetery. This school area is the lunch area of the Year 7 and 8 students.

“The fact the cemetery will be in full view of the students and staff creates the possibility of distress and emotional concerns for those students and staff who may view the internment of the ashes of the deceased, funeral services or mourners visiting the remains of loved ones.

Mr Kendall clarified that the school did not oppose the construction of the cemetery on church grounds, but did “object to it being within the view of the students and staff.”

Proposed plans for the bell tower and columbarium at St Joseph's Church Stanthorpe.
Proposed plans for the bell tower and columbarium at St Joseph's Church Stanthorpe.

The two additional buildings will “respect the colour scheme” that is already associated with the heritage listed building.

“The bell tower is proposed to improve and consolidate the presence of the existing church,” the proposal from the Catholic Diocese of Toowoomba read.

“The bell is an important element of the Catholic Church.

“The columbarium is noted to be of importance for the Catholic faith to provide members of the public an alternative to cemetery burials.

“Due to the proximity of the development site to the school building, it may be necessary to provide screening to separate the uses association with the church from the school use.”

Once completed, the property will a feature 7m high and 3m wide bell tower, and an octagon style columbarium to hold “urns containing cremated ashes”.

Cr Stephen Tancred said he respected the objections by Mr Kendall however, noted the proximity of the additional buildings to classrooms.

“I’d like to point out that the building adjacent to the church is not used by the students or the teachers anymore,” he said.

“It’s mostly vacant and does have some parish use.”

Proposed plans for the bell tower at St Joseph’s Church.
Proposed plans for the bell tower at St Joseph’s Church.
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses on fence about state reopening

        premium_icon Businesses on fence about state reopening

        News Bookings in the Granite Belt have skyrocketed with tourists from the south east. Now there’s concerns it might be too much.

        Councillors clash over Emu Swamp Dam

        premium_icon Councillors clash over Emu Swamp Dam

        Council News The Southern Downs Regional Council votes on water allocation and investment.

        BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        premium_icon BORDER D-DAY: Trade-off if state stays closed

        News Coronavirus Qld: Restrictions may ease further amid border row

        BOOKINGS GALORE: Tourists flock to Granite Belt

        premium_icon BOOKINGS GALORE: Tourists flock to Granite Belt

        News ‘It’s like everyone got out of jail’: Stanthorpe motel owners relish high booking...