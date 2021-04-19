Prince Andrew’s $8.95m lie detector offer

Days after his father's funeral, Prince Andrew has been offered millions of dollars to travel to the US and take a lie-detector test about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Investigative journalist Ian Halperin is offering the royal £5 million pounds ($A8.95 million) to Andrew "to come clean and take a polygraph test with a world-leading polygraph examiner," he told Page Six.

Halperin wants to question Andrew, 61, about claims from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was brought from the US to Britain at age 17 to have sex with the Prince in 2001.

In an interview with BBC's Newsnight, Giuffre said of Andrew, the Duke of York: "I knew I had to keep him happy, because it's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine [Maxwell, Epstein's then-girlfriend] would expect from me".

Halperin alleged in his latest book, Controversy: Sex, Lies, Dirty Money, that the British royals deliberately threw the media glare on Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry to divert from Andrew's links to Epstein.

Halperin told Page Six of his lucrative offer to Andrew - who despite not having worked in a while doesn't appear to need the money: "I am giving Andrew a chance to finally clear his name.

"I am offering 5 million pounds to Prince Andrew to come clean and take a polygraph test with a world-leading polygraph examiner.

"If he passes, my investment group will hand him over £5 million pounds."

Halperin insists he has the cash and alleged, "I'm part of a global investment group to stop child sex trafficking".

Halperin has said he uncovered no evidence that Andrew - who has strongly denied allegations that he slept with Giuffre - had sex with underage women but "there is no doubt that Epstein provided girls to Andrew, and that was the reason they were friends".

In late 2019, Prince Andrew issued a public statement saying he would be willing to help American law enforcement with their investigation into allegations of sex trafficking by Epstein and his associates.

FBI agents and federal prosecutors in New York reached out to his lawyers and asked to interview him, but there was no response.

Then in January 2020, the United States lawyer in Manhattan publicly called out the Prince for breaking his commitment.

"To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero co-operation," prosecutor Geoffrey S. Berman said.

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

