Pride on the line: Tenth annual awards postponed

IT'S billed as the awards for 'everyday people' but this year's Pride of Workmanship Awards won't go ahead.

The annual Rotary award would have been marking 10 year's since being introduced to Stanthorpe.

But, COVID-19 threw a spanner in the works with the awards postponed until 2021.

"Anything to do with Rotary is on hold right now," Rotary's Ann Richardson said.

"It's not likely to happen until early next year now."

Eight recipients received awards at a special ceremony held on May 20 last year at the Queensland College of Wine Tourism.

Marjella Stevens, Kelly McCosker, Destiny Hall, Jeanece Morris, Colleen Jerrett, James Boston, Anthony Cannovo and Mark Lanza were the lucky recipients in 2019.

The Pride of Workmanship Awards sees business owners and operators nominate employees who do a great job and whose input and involvement make their life so much easier.

Ms Richardson said they won't be taking nominations until a date next year is more concrete.

"We'll do all that when we get closer to the time.

"That's just the way it is unfortunately."

She's still hopeful they'll be able to host this year's changeover dinner, but holds concerns for other Rotary flagship events.

"We're still undecided whether we'll have the Spooky Walk in November," Ms Richardson said.

"It depends how open we become and how we handle the numbers."