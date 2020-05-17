‘Pretty ridiculous’: Frustration among sporting groups growing

WAIT GOES ON: Ben Pepper from Grow Strong MMA.

FRUSTRATION about an extended absence of sport is beginning to reach boiling point.

While some sport is set to return over the next month, others could be waiting an indefinite amount of time still.

Ben Pepper from Grow Strong MMA, who operates in both Stanthorpe and Warwick, said the long wait is nawing away at him.

“We were the first to go down and will be the last to come up,” Mr Pepper said.

“It’s combat sports so you can’t do it while social distancing.

“From June 12 we think we’ll be able to do some shadow boxing and pad work.”

With no cases of COVID-19 recorded in Stanthorpe, Mr Pepper said the government should have looked at the bans going off each individual region’s risk.

“For a town with zero cases it’s starting to seem pretty ridiculous.

“It’s pretty hard to keep doing the right thing for no other reason than the government said so.

“But we know we’ll be big and busy when we go back,” he said.

Granite Belt Bowmen Inc are yet to learn when they can return.

Similarly, Granite Belt Bowmen are set to receive the okay to return.

“We’ve heard nothing,” club president Dennis Burton said.

“It’s pretty disappointing. Golf can continue but we can’t?

“I can’t see why we can’t. We can do social distancing and limit shooting groups to four people.

“We can meet all the requirements but when it’ll happen we don’t know,” he said.

Ballandean Clay Target Club are seemingly one of the few to have received any positive news.

Club secretary Leah Costanzo said they can get back to shooting from June 12, with several conditions in place.

“We can only have a maximum of 20 people. No competitions, practice only,” Ms Costanzo said.

“I guess there’s not much hugging going on when you’re shooting. We pretty well social distance already.

“It’s a start so happy days,” she said.

The club hold their biggest shoot of the year, the Brass Monkey, in July.

Ms Costanzo said despite initially ruling out holding it this year, they may be in luck just yet.