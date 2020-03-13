‘Pretty disgusting’: Man’s rape threat before urinating

COURT: Man who threatened to rape police officers before urinating in the back of a police car has been warned to clean up his “disgusting” behaviour.

A MAN who threatened to rape Sarina police officers before urinating in the back of a police car has been warned to clean up his "disgusting" behaviour.

Now the 29 year old Milman man must perform 100 hours of unpaid community service.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said police were called to Phillips Street at 6.40pm on February 14 in relation to a disturbance.

Officers found James Allen Toon "grossly intoxicated" and walking in a zigzag manner, on nearby Dawson Street.

Police went to the Sarina home he was staying at, however the occupier refused to have Toon at the house due to his behaviour.

Toon was arrested and placed in the back of a police car to be taken to the watch house.

"On travelling to the watch house, (Toon) continued berating police with insults and threats," Ms Pearson said.

" … He stated he was going to rape the police officers."

Toon also urinated in the back of the police car during his transport.

He pleaded guilty in Sarina Magistrates Court to being drunk in a public place and wilful damage.

Toon's lawyer told the court his client had suffered various mental health issues after an assault in 2018, when he was beaten into a coma with a metal pipe.

However, Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan noted Toon's criminal history of anti-social behaviour towards the police and community before the assault.

"He needs to repay the community for his behaviour," she said.

"No one wants to clean up your urine, you didn't have to clean it up.

"It's pretty disgusting, so that why I think it's very serious."

Ms Hartigan took into account Toon's criminal history and guilty plea when she handed down an order of 100 hours community service.

He was also ordered to pay $300 restitution for the damage caused to the police vehicle.