President predicts record breaking crowds for festival

THE highest number of people this town has ever seen are expected to descend upon the Granite Belt for the upcoming Apple & Grape Harvest Festival according to president Max Hunter.

Mr Hunter predicts Apple & Grape history will be made with more than 80,000 people set to attend.

“We have had the drought, we have had the fires and people have experienced hardships in the area,” Mr Hunter said.

“I think a lot of visitors are going to want to come and see how we have pulled our self out of the situation that we were in.”

The only festival in Queensland to close a state road, Mr Hunter said ‘you will be lucky to get from one side of town to the other’.

“Those that have travelled before and those that are new to the area will no doubt want to see for themselves what we have achieved in the last six months.”

With more than 10 hotels in a four-kilometre radius, The apple & grape motel owner Helen Ward isn’t concern about not booking out.

“I haven’t tried terribly hard because there is no doubt that we won’t be fully booked,” Ms Ward said.

She said 24 out of the 27 rooms available at the motel have already been booked for the apple and grape weekend.

“We have been here for nine years and this will be our fifth Apple & Grape.

“It’s the busiest time of year.”

With another three motels within 200 metres of The apple & grape motel, Ms Ward said keeping the place clean, tidy and representable makes them competitive.

“We are in the perfect location.

“I’m sure our name has a big part of it too,” she said.