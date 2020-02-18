Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The apple & grape motel owner Helen Ward with housekeepers Kirby Hoddy and Kathy Doorley.
The apple & grape motel owner Helen Ward with housekeepers Kirby Hoddy and Kathy Doorley.
News

President predicts record breaking crowds for festival

Saavanah Bourke
18th Feb 2020 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE highest number of people this town has ever seen are expected to descend upon the Granite Belt for the upcoming Apple & Grape Harvest Festival according to president Max Hunter.

Mr Hunter predicts Apple & Grape history will be made with more than 80,000 people set to attend.

“We have had the drought, we have had the fires and people have experienced hardships in the area,” Mr Hunter said.

“I think a lot of visitors are going to want to come and see how we have pulled our self out of the situation that we were in.”

The only festival in Queensland to close a state road, Mr Hunter said ‘you will be lucky to get from one side of town to the other’.

“Those that have travelled before and those that are new to the area will no doubt want to see for themselves what we have achieved in the last six months.”

With more than 10 hotels in a four-kilometre radius, The apple & grape motel owner Helen Ward isn’t concern about not booking out.

“I haven’t tried terribly hard because there is no doubt that we won’t be fully booked,” Ms Ward said.

She said 24 out of the 27 rooms available at the motel have already been booked for the apple and grape weekend.

“We have been here for nine years and this will be our fifth Apple & Grape.

“It’s the busiest time of year.”

With another three motels within 200 metres of The apple & grape motel, Ms Ward said keeping the place clean, tidy and representable makes them competitive.

“We are in the perfect location.

“I’m sure our name has a big part of it too,” she said.

apple and grape harvest festival booked out motels stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HARNESSING POTENTIAL: New program launches for at-risk kids

        premium_icon HARNESSING POTENTIAL: New program launches for at-risk kids

        News THE new grant changing the lives of Southern Downs students for the better.

        Carnival a 'win win' for ex Gremlin player

        premium_icon Carnival a 'win win' for ex Gremlin player

        News FORMER Gremlins player uses rugby league carnival to give back to local footy...

        High-speed car chase ends in crash

        premium_icon High-speed car chase ends in crash

        News “How someone wasn’t killed has me buggered”: Alleged thief arrested after driving...

        Annual charity bash continues to support cancer sufferers

        Annual charity bash continues to support cancer sufferers

        News People came in their top-to-tail finest, ready to give financial support and enjoy...