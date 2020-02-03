Menu
Danny Abdallah (white shirt) lost three of his children in Saturday night’s incident near Parramatta. Photographer: Adam Yip
News

Prepared to kill? Local warning in wake of deaths

Matthew Purcell
3rd Feb 2020 3:33 PM
IN THE wake of the tragic drink driving deaths in Sydney over the weekend Stanthorpe Police have warned against similar reckless behaviour.

An alleged drink-driver has been charged with manslaughter and more than a dozen driving offences after four children died and a fifth suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a car on a footpath in Sydney’s northwest on Saturday.

“In light of the recent tragic events which took place in Sydney over the weekend, it is a timely reminder that drink driving has real consequences and while offenders may have no regard for their own safety, they endanger the lives of other road users and the public at large by undertaking reckless acts,” Stanthorpe Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Gleeson said.

“Ask yourself next time you check your Facebook, or text message while driving; “Is it that important that I am prepared to kill someone?

“If you laugh and say ‘yes’, then I hope we take your license off you before you do kill someone.

“No one leaves home knowing that they won’t be coming home at the end of the day.

“While people drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, while distracted by mobile phones or by disobeying the myriad of traffic rules implemented to keep road users and the general public safe, the likelihood of them being a victim or offender increases,” Sen Sgt Gleeson said.

In the last few days police have charged multiple people with drink and drug driving offences.

“A 24-year-old Thulimbah woman was charged with drug driving after being intercepted in Davadi St for an RDT.

“A 22-year-old Carina man was charged with drug driving and possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia after being intercepted in Garden St, Stanthorpe.

“As well, a 21-year-old Stanthorpe man has been charged with Obstructing Police and Failing to Provide a Specimen of Saliva for a drug test.

“The man’s license is suspended pending his appearance in court in March,” Sen Sgt Gleeson said.

