Premier visits Warwick, makes major water announcement

A massive $20 million investment announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Warwick this morning is set to kickstart the Southern Downs region’s plans for long-term water security.

The Premier was joined by Minister for Regional Development and Water Glenn Butcher, Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, and Toowoomba councillor Nancy Sommerfield for the announcement at Warwick’s council chambers on Thursday.

More than $8 million of the drought resilience package will be put towards a detailed design and surveying for the proposed Warwick-Toowoomba pipeline, and another $4.54 million will be used to increase Leslie Dam’s usable water capacity by 1700ML.

The small town of Allora was another focal point of the investment, with $4.6 million in enhanced water treatment and other upgrades to reconnect the township to groundwater and free up an additional 350ML of urban water supply across the region.

Reducing industrial use of potable water and further investigations into groundwater supplies across the Southern Downs will chew up the remaining funds.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visits Warwick to announce $20M drought resilience package for Southern Downs.

Ms Palaszczuk said the enormous rainfall across the region last month meant the proposed Warwick-Toowoomba pipeline would be extended to include smaller communities such as Cambooyah, Greenmount, Nobby, and Clifton should it go ahead.

“It’s great to see that Stanthorpe has had that rain and water carting is not needed, but we still need to continue with my commitment to build that pipeline from Toowoomba out here to Warwick,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Because we’ve had that extra rain we’ve been able to do more work, which means those extra townships will be added, and (Mr Butcher) is going to be releasing the feasibility study, and then we’ll get on with the full business case.

“When we do get to the stage of building that pipeline, it will be 703 jobs … we always hope they’re local jobs and that’ll be the next stage of the process, but because we’ve had some of that rain there’s not that huge rush.”

Mr Butcher added that drought-proofing Warwick would enable the State Government to “look at other options moving forward” for towns such as Stanthorpe.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi welcomed the State Government’s investment.

The $20 million announcement was welcomed on behalf of Southern Downs residents by Cr Pennisi, who said the region’s focus needed to remain on ensuring water security for future generations.

“Today, we’re one day closer to the next drought, and unless we continue down a path of finding solutions to our problems, we will be faced with the same predicament next time,” Cr Pennisi said.

“So the detailed business case, for me, is the way forward of at least identifying whether (the pipeline) is affordable or not affordable.”



Cr Sommerfield said she was also grateful for the planning investment and chance to work with a neighbouring council, but cautioned ensuring the Toowoomba Regional Council’s own water security would remain a top priority.

The cost of a potential Warwick-Toowoomba pipeline to SDRC and its ratepayers will likely be determined in the business case.

The State Government announced a $3 million investment in a regional water assessment for both council areas earlier this year.