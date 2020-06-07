Premier thanks state for social distancing despite protest

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has thanked Queenslanders for continuing to social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has thanked Queenslanders for adhering to strict social distancing rules after a mass protest saw thousands rally arm to arm in Brisbane yesterday.

The Black Lives Matter rally has sparked outrage from Queensland business owners who aren't allowed to welcome back large crowds yet because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier this morning said the protests were peaceful while claiming she did not want to see mass gatherings.

Black Lives Matter protesters march across Victoria Bridge. Picture: Richard Walker

"We'll have to see how our health response goes but there was very clearly that I did ask people to stay at home and protest at home, but the people who did go were very respectful," she said.

"As I said I thank Queenslanders for adhering to social distancing.

"I understand that there was hand hygiene and everything was there as well, hand sanitiser but we'll now have to see what the results are in the next couple of weeks."

Queensland recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with just three active cases remaining.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk gets a tour in a golf cart at Australia Zoo today.

Asked what she'd say to those who believed there were different rules for different gatherings, Ms Palaszczuk said everyone needed to remember we're still in a world pandemic.

"We're not out of the woods yet," she said.

"We've seen how one case from interstate has now embarked on a massive contact tracing in Queensland by our health authorities and I think everyone needs to be mindful of that."

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said scenes of 30,000 people gathering was heartbreaking for those who had lost their jobs or who have had to shut their businesses.

"The substantial sacrifices that Queenslanders have made could all be for nothing," she said.

"Queenslanders have done everything that they've been asked to do to help smash the curve and hold this virus at bay."

Ms Frecklington said the Premier needed to explain why the State Government didn't do more to discourage the mass gathering.

"30,000 people in one spot is against the health rules," she said.

Originally published as Premier thanks QLD for social distancing despite protest