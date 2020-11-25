Menu
Premier rules Qld out of Trans-Tasman travel bubble

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
25th Nov 2020 12:54 PM
Hopes of Queensland joining the Trans-Tasman bubble as border closures ease have been quickly extinguished, with Annastacia Palaszczuk saying the government remains firmly opposed to international travel.

Ms Palaszczuk this morning announced the state's borders would open to Victoria on December 1 - following yesterday's announcement that Queensland would open to New South Wales that same day.

However, any hopes of Queensland participating in a Trans-Tasman travel bubble have been dealt a blow with Ms Palaszczuk saying it was too early.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk holding a press conference on the Speakers Green at Parliament House. Pic Peter Wallis
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk holding a press conference on the Speakers Green at Parliament House. Pic Peter Wallis

"I understand that AHPPC … has concerns about New Zealand at the moment so I think we have to be very cautious there as well," she told ABC Radio.

The Federal Government announced the first stages of its Trans Tasman bubble last month - originally permitting travellers from New Zealand to come into Australia through New South Wales and the Northern Territory.

The first passengers arriving at Sydney International Airport from New Zealand on the 16th of October. PICTURE: Adam Yip/ Second Story
The first passengers arriving at Sydney International Airport from New Zealand on the 16th of October. PICTURE: Adam Yip/ Second Story

South Australia also joined the bubble after a number of visiting Kiwis made their way into the state from New South Wales.

However Queensland remains firmly opposed to international travel, with Ms Palaszczuk claiming overseas arrivals would place an unnecessary burden on Australia's quarantine system.

"Things are not normal," she said.

"The last thing Australia needs is our international borders open.

"There has to be a very clear message to the Federal Government that we need to keep Australia opened up to Australia and we need returning Australians home but we do not need to welcome large scale international visitors because our hotel quarantine would not be able to cope with that."

Australians are also prohibited from entering New Zealand and Kiwis retuning home are also required to enter 14-days of quarantine, as the country maintains a strict and cautious approach to coronavirus management.

 

annastacia palaszczuk politics queensland labor trans-tasman bubble

