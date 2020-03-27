Premier: NSW could move to lockdown

The chief health officer for NSW says it will take at least seven days for medical experts to gauge the success of widespread shutdowns implemented across Australia to tackle COVID-19.

But the NSW Premier says she's ready to move ahead of the Commonwealth if required and declare a lockdown across NSW over the weekend, while police have been granted powers to crack down on those flouting public health orders.

The number of NSW coronavirus cases jumped on Thursday to 1219, a rise of 190 on the previous day.

More than 2800 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed across Australia with 1219 in New South Wales, 520 in Victoria, 493 in Queensland, 231 in Western Australia, 235 in South Australia, 53 in the ACT, 42 in Tasmania and 12 in the Northern Territory.

Thirteen people have died - two in WA, seven in NSW, one in Queensland and three in Victoria.

Stranded Australians to be brought home

Alle McMahon

Hundreds of Australians stranded in South America due to the coronavirus pandemic could be flown home within days.

More than 260 Australian nationals and permanent residents are expected to be on a fully booked commercial charter flight scheduled to depart Lima, Peru, within days, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.

The flight is subject to final approval to depart by Peruvian authorities.

Another flight is expected to leave Montevideo in Uruguay in coming days with Australians from the Ocean Atlantic cruise ship and any others in the area who want to come home.

"Further facilitated flights are already being planned for Australians in South America, due to particular challenges with transport out of the region," Mr McCormack and Senator Payne said in a joint statement just after midnight on Thursday.

"Australian embassies in Lima and Buenos Aires are working with local authorities in Peru and Uruguay to ensure all arrangements are in place for the flights to Australia, which has required careful and consistent negotiation."

They said the government was supporting the flights after discussions with Australian travel company Chimu Adventures, which will manage the charter operations out of Lima, Montevideo and Cusco.

The government had provided vital assurances to make the flights happen, including indemnity and underwriting unforeseen costs.

"As the Government stated yesterday, we understand many Australians overseas face great difficulty getting home," the statement said.

"We have agreed to consider, on a case-by-case basis, supporting commercial airlines to operate non-scheduled services to less central locations for Australians."

Australians who can travel home by commercial means are urged to do so as soon as possible.

More than 3000 Australians are stuck on board cruise ships across the globe, with more than 30 vessels scattered off South America, Europe, the United States and further afield.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has had more than 18,500 requests for assistance from Australians stranded overseas since March 13.

Australians have now been banned from travelling overseas as authorities try to contain the coronavirus.

- AAP

Health workers to trial vaccine

Andrew Banks

In an effort to protect frontline health workers from coronavirus, researchers are turning to a vaccine unused in Australia since the 1980s.

Murdoch Children's Research Institute will join a global trial using the tuberculosis vaccine to counter the symptoms of coronavirus.

The six-month trial will involve 4000 healthcare workers in Australia, lead researcher Nigel Curtis told reporters on Thursday.

Half of the workers will not be given the vaccine with researchers hoping to get some sign of its effectiveness in three months.

There have been about 2800 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia with 13 deaths as the country braces for the outbreak to gather pace.

Professor Curtis said besides combating tuberculosis, the vaccine boosts the body's immune system, reducing the symptoms of coronavirus.

"It's really the first time the vaccine has been used in this way," Prof Curtis said.

"The vaccine has the ability to 'train' the immune system to respond more strongly to infection." He said healthcare workers were particularly vulnerable to infection, pointing to deaths of frontline workers overseas.

Similar trials are starting in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK but the Australian trial will be one of the largest.

- AAP

NSW spells out further lockdown

Andrew Banks

Some 16 patients are in intensive care, with 10 requiring ventilators.

Two more children in NSW on Thursday - girls aged one and two - were confirmed to have COVID-19, taking the number of child cases to four.

A midwife at St George Hospital also tested positive for the virus, with her patients contacted and told to self-isolate.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday police would ramp up their public presence and that no cruise ship passengers would be permitted to disembark in NSW until further notice.

She said protocols on disembarkation needed tightening and that she was working with the Australian Border Force on new measures.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship - which disembarked passengers last week without adequate checks - is responsible for 121 COVID-19 cases in NSW.

Ms Berejiklian said the government was "looking very closely" at the impact of Monday's shutdowns on pubs, cinemas and churches - and if they weren't sufficient, further action would be taken.

The main criterion by which success would be judged was community-to-community COVID-19 transmissions, rather than total case numbers.

"I'm saying to the community that if we're not convinced we've had a sufficient amount of success, NSW will have to take further action and that's a position I've been clear on from day one," Ms Berejiklian said.

But chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the full effect of the second stage of shutdowns - in place from Thursday - wouldn't be known for some days.

This includes museums, libraries, auctions, beauty services and pools, as well as stronger restrictions on wedding and funeral numbers.

"It does take us at least seven and possibly 14 days to really get a picture … remember we also have to take out the fact we have returning travellers come in with disease," Dr Chant said on Thursday.

Officers will have the power to issue fines of $1000 to individuals and $5000 to businesses that breach public health orders.

People in the firing line include returned travellers who contravene the requirement to self-quarantine for 14 days and those diagnosed with COVID-19 who similarly don't follow the rules.

- AAP

