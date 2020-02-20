Premier loosens purse strings for next phase of dam build

THE State Government has this morning announced it will free up a portion of funds to get the Emu Swamp Dam project under way.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her government would provide a $6 million funding advance to progress work.

“My government has already committed $13.6 million to this project, and that commitment is solid,” she said.

“But the proponent has asked for a special advance from those funds and I have listened.”

Granite Belt Water chairman Dan Hunt said they’d now be able to get started.

“This is the essential seed funding we need to progress initial activities and get this project rolling,” he said.

“The funds for pre-construction activities will help us meet the conditions on the rest of the funding and potentially progress a project that would deliver 700 permanent new jobs in the region, along with 250 jobs in construction,” Mr Hunt said.

Member for Southern Downs James Lister put politics aside to give thanks to the Premier.

“It is a significant step towards seeing the construction of Emu Swamp Dam with the Federal Government’s $47 million commitment and the $23.4 million contribution from local farmers. “It is now possible for the project to embark on preliminary work and tendering activities,” Mr Lister said.

The dam is expected to cost $84 million and will be built along the Severn River, south of Stanthorpe.