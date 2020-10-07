Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DEATH threat
DEATH threat
Crime

Premier death threat accused: Don’t use my name

by Jacob Miley
7th Oct 2020 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of threatening the Queensland Premier and Chief Health Officer has appeared in court for the first time.

But before proceedings got underway at Southport Magistrates Court Aaron Marriage, 43, approached reporters in the public gallery and questioned why one Australian Associated Press journalist mentioned his name.

Aaron Marriage leaves court in Southport. Picture: Jerad Williams
Aaron Marriage leaves court in Southport. Picture: Jerad Williams

When the reporter said she was there to cover proceedings he accused her of breaching the privacy act.

In the bizarre exchange he questioned the interest in the case and claimed reporters were unable to print his name.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a Nerang property last month following investigations into alleged threats made against the Queensland Premier and the Chief Health Officer.

Marriage is charged with Using a Carriage Service to Make a Threat to Kill.

Marriage self-represented when he briefly appeared in court.

"At the end of the day I haven't seen my kids in a year. That's the whole reason we're here," he said.

The matter was adjourned to November 4 so Marriage could get legal advice.

 

 

jacob.miley1@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Premier death threat accused: Don't use my name

Araon Marriage runs from reporters after leaving court. Picture: Jerad Williams
Araon Marriage runs from reporters after leaving court. Picture: Jerad Williams

More Stories

death threat politics premier annastacia palaszczuk queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STATE ELECTION: What Stanthorpe businesses want

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION: What Stanthorpe businesses want

        News Granite Belt businesses have two big issues they want prioritised.

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend

        FEDERAL BUDGET: How Warwick and Stanthorpe fared

        Premium Content FEDERAL BUDGET: How Warwick and Stanthorpe fared

        News The Federal Budget has been handed down and these are the highlights for the...

        ONES TO WATCH: Developments to watch in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content ONES TO WATCH: Developments to watch in Stanthorpe

        News The Granite Belt is booming with plenty of exciting works cropping up around the...