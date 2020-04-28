Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
28th Apr 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has conceded her Government has suffered several hiccups during its response to COVID-19 but isn't concerned about having the lowest approval rating of any premier in Australia.

It follows an extraordinary Newspoll published in The Australian today that revealed just 55 per cent of people were satisfied with Ms Palaszczuk's performance, just six months out from the state election.

West Australian Labor Premier Mark McGowan received the highest support with 89 per cent of people surveyed being satisfied.

Ms Palaszczuk today said: "I'm just doing the best for Queensland."

Pressed on why she thought it was the lowest, she repeated she was doing the best for Queensland and that she wasn't concerned.

The Premier conceded there had been a few "hiccups along the road" but would not elaborate on what those issues were.

"Frankly the only numbers I'm interested in are these numbers about the number of cases (coronavirus) in Queensland and the number of lives that we are saving," she said.

"I'm doing the best for Queensland that I possibly can, I don't know what more you want me to do."

Originally published as Premier concedes 'hiccups' after shock poll result

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 editors picks newspoll politics queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Backpackers feel effects of restrictions while far from home

        premium_icon Backpackers feel effects of restrictions while far from home

        News Backpackers visiting our region are feeling the impacts of coronavirus.

        Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        premium_icon Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        Politics Coronavirus Qld Budget impact is $4 billion

        SWEET RELIEF: Business hopeful for weekend restriction lift

        premium_icon SWEET RELIEF: Business hopeful for weekend restriction lift

        News Business hopes this weekend’s lift in restrictions will entice more customers...

        Testing reveals secret to Southern Downs water security

        premium_icon Testing reveals secret to Southern Downs water security

        Rural PLANS underway to take advantage of hundreds of millions of litres allocated from...