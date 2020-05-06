Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The body of a heavily pregnant woman has been found in a wheelie bin.
The body of a heavily pregnant woman has been found in a wheelie bin.
Crime

Pregnant woman’s body found in bin

6th May 2020 4:22 PM

The body of a heavily pregnant woman has been found in a wheelie bin in Western Australia's Pilbara region, according to reports by the West Australian.

Officers were called to Newman Hospital after 4am on Wednesday where the woman was pronounced dead.

A man has been taken into custody, according to local publication the North West Telegraph.

A house close to the hospital has reportedly been cordoned off by police.

A statement from WA Police said homicide detectives are investigating the death.

The woman's identity, age and cause of death have not been released at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by making a report at Crime Stoppers online.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Pregnant woman's body found in bin

crime domestic violence police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR SAY: Vote for the best boss in Stanthorpe

        YOUR SAY: Vote for the best boss in Stanthorpe

        News The Border Post want you to tell us who Stanthorpe’s best boss is.

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught

        Pandemic puts The Summit’s centenary celebrations on hold

        premium_icon Pandemic puts The Summit’s centenary celebrations on hold

        News A date is yet to be confirmed for the school’s 100-year celebrations.

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B