Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A pregnant woman is recovering in hospital after a violent home invasion last night. Picture: iStock
A pregnant woman is recovering in hospital after a violent home invasion last night. Picture: iStock
Crime

Pregnant woman injured in violent home invasion

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
11th Mar 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An expectant mother is recovering in hospital after she was injured in a violent home invasion overnight.

Townsville Police confirmed they were still looking for two men who were armed with a pick-style weapon when they attacked the woman in her Condon home.

Kirwan station officer-in-charge Acting Senior Sergeant Devon Cupitt said the woman was confronted by the men in her lounge room about 10pm.

A struggle erupted and the woman suffered some scratches to her arms and "marks" to her stomach.

She told police she was pregnant.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to Jabiru St about 10pm and took a woman to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Act Snr Sgt Cupitt said there was no witnesses to the incident.

Townsville Criminal Investigation Branch were investigating the incident.

More Stories

Show More
assault crime home attack pregnant woman queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe born Archbishop has died

        premium_icon Stanthorpe born Archbishop has died

        Religion & Spirituality Archbishop had retired to “heavenly” Stanthorpe before spending his final days in Brisbane.

        How this small business reached 'turning point'

        premium_icon How this small business reached 'turning point'

        News A small business owner has thanked a popular campaign for ‘blowing up’ her...

        Wildlife carers receive donation from across the country

        premium_icon Wildlife carers receive donation from across the country

        News A generous donation from across the country is helping to feed the animals in our...

        Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        premium_icon Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        News National Rodeo Association worked to improve animal welfare