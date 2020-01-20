Menu
Waverley Court House
Crime

Pregnant woman convicted of drink driving with three passengers

by Derrick Krusche
20th Jan 2020 5:51 AM
A pregnant woman has admitted to getting behind the wheel drunk in Sydney's affluent eastern suburbs while carrying three passengers.

Amelia Rose Schubert, 25, appeared in Waverley Local Court last week where she was convicted and lost her licence after pleading guilty to mid-range drink-driving in Bondi Junction on October 8 last year.

Amelia Rose Schubert outside Waverly Courthouse. Picture: Dylan Robinson
The court was told Schubert - who is three months pregnant - did not know she was expecting at the time she consumed a cocktail and a vodka soda.

Court documents state Schubert was driving a white Range Rover with three adult ­passengers in the car when she came across a police breath-testing operation on South Head Rd in Bondi Junction at about 1.20am.

She was taken to Waverley police station and blew 0.088.

In court, her defence pushed hard for Schubert to be spared a conviction but the bid was rejected by Magistrate Allison Hawkins, who said a message must be sent to those thinking about running the gauntlet and driving after drinking.

"You took a risk that night - I don't accept it was an error of judgment," Ms Hawkins said.

"The results of people driving impaired with substances to a level where you were can be catastrophic.

"Unfortunately for you, I will be recording a conviction against you."

Schubert was placed on a nine-month conditional release order, disqualified from driving for three months and must have an alcohol interlock fitted to her car for a year.

