Pregnant mum uses friend as decoy, robs bottle-o

Michaela Inglis pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods in Gatton Magistrates Court.

A WOMAN who tried to make a sneaky escape with a six pack of booze was tracked down and forced to shell out for the item.

Michaela Inglis, 24, visited the BWS in Newmarket, Brisbane, and slipped out of the store with bourbon and cola while a male friend distracted the cashier.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the Kensington Grove woman had been at the BWS on January 28, 1.28pm when she swiped the goods.

"She's gone to the refrigerated section, made a selection of a six pack of Woodstock Bourbon and Cola," Sgt Windsor said.

"She's then used the fact the male (friend) was speaking with the store attendant and has left the store without making payment."

Appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court heavily pregnant, Inglis pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealings with shop goods.

Her lawyer told Magistrate Howard Osborne that Inglis used to drink but no longer did and said stealing the alcohol had been a stupid decision.

Inglis was ordered to pay a $150 fine as well as $30 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

"Having a conviction recorded is going to make it really hard for you to get a job," Mr Osborne told Inglis.

