Predicted thunderstorms keep fireys on high alert

FIREFIGHTERS are on high alert according to Ballandean Brigade officer Graham Parker, as severe thunderstorms are expected for the Granite Belt area in the coming days.

Mr Parker said his team was called out to a fire that had started from a lightning strike at Bents Rd in Ballandean, that luckily the rain had put out.

“Some areas will get rain and others won’t, and those other areas that don’t are the ones we have to look out for.

“We are always on high alert when we know there is storms and lightning around.

“A lightning strike can hit a tree, or the ground and it will set fire and away it goes,” he said.

Fireys will continue to be on standby as the Bureau of Meteorology forecast more serve thunderstorms headed our way.

“We will see damaging winds and heavy rainfall over the coming days,” a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said.

“Very lightning-active storms today and Saturday.

“We can expect that storm to hit on late Saturday afternoon and early evening.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's Met Eye map Stanthorpe and surrounding areas can expect an early afternoon thunderstorm on Sunday.

“No activity for tomorrow but will see a few showers around on Sunday.

“Those will be quite frequent showers, some heavier rainfall at times with a bit of cloud hanging around,” he said.