Prayers answered as brewery comes to farmers aid

IT MAY not be falling from the sky, but free water that drought-stricken farmers so desperately need has been delivered.

More than 25,000 litres of water arrived at Southern Downs farms on Friday as part of Water on Wheels by Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) and national transport company McColl’s.

It marks the official start of the pilot program, which will see free non-potable water delivered to farms in Queensland and NSW.

The water can then be used by farmers to water their crops and livestock as they battle the drought.

One property lucky enough to receive the much-needed water was that of Gerard and Trish Wren at Dalveen.

“When we first come here there was plenty of water. The creek was always flowing,” Mr Wren said.

“The last three or four years it has really dried up. The dams we’ve put in haven’t got much water left in them.

“I’ve had to agist the cattle onto the next door neighbours property.

“It’s definitely the worst we’ve ever seen or ever lived through.

Courtney Wren and daughter Keirstan Farrell dive into the dam at Dalveen.

“We haven’t been able to have a holiday or anything because the livestock come first.

“At the moment we’ve got probably 10 dams scattered across the property and a lot of those would only have a foot in them and some are dry now.

“It’s getting down to a point where you just don’t know what you’re going to do to survive.

“If I could get a Christmas wish, my creek would be full of water,” Mr Wren said.

Water on Wheels uses specially-treated recycled water left over from the brewing process at CUB’s Yatala plant, which brews about 400 million litres of beer a year and is Australia’s biggest brewery.

CUB’s Queensland Sales Director Mick McKeown said the water deliveries were just one of the small things they could do to help.

“We helped launch Water on Wheels because regional Australian communities like those in the Southern Downs have always supported us,” he said.

“We have the water and McColls has the transport network, so it makes perfect sense for us to focus some of our disaster relief efforts on an initiative like this,” he said.