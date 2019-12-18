Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
McColl's driver Jamie Luke and Dalveen's Gerard Wren at the Wren's property.
McColl's driver Jamie Luke and Dalveen's Gerard Wren at the Wren's property.
News

Prayers answered as brewery comes to farmers aid

Matthew Purcell
17th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY not be falling from the sky, but free water that drought-stricken farmers so desperately need has been delivered.

More than 25,000 litres of water arrived at Southern Downs farms on Friday as part of Water on Wheels by Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) and national transport company McColl’s.

It marks the official start of the pilot program, which will see free non-potable water delivered to farms in Queensland and NSW.

The water can then be used by farmers to water their crops and livestock as they battle the drought.

One property lucky enough to receive the much-needed water was that of Gerard and Trish Wren at Dalveen.

“When we first come here there was plenty of water. The creek was always flowing,” Mr Wren said.

“The last three or four years it has really dried up. The dams we’ve put in haven’t got much water left in them.

“I’ve had to agist the cattle onto the next door neighbours property.

“It’s definitely the worst we’ve ever seen or ever lived through.

Courtney Wren and daughter Keirstan Farrell dive into the dam at Dalveen.
Courtney Wren and daughter Keirstan Farrell dive into the dam at Dalveen.

“We haven’t been able to have a holiday or anything because the livestock come first.

“At the moment we’ve got probably 10 dams scattered across the property and a lot of those would only have a foot in them and some are dry now.

“It’s getting down to a point where you just don’t know what you’re going to do to survive.

“If I could get a Christmas wish, my creek would be full of water,” Mr Wren said.

Water on Wheels uses specially-treated recycled water left over from the brewing process at CUB’s Yatala plant, which brews about 400 million litres of beer a year and is Australia’s biggest brewery.

CUB’s Queensland Sales Director Mick McKeown said the water deliveries were just one of the small things they could do to help.

“We helped launch Water on Wheels because regional Australian communities like those in the Southern Downs have always supported us,” he said.

“We have the water and McColls has the transport network, so it makes perfect sense for us to focus some of our disaster relief efforts on an initiative like this,” he said.

More Stories

Show More
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Vegan diet tips to know

    Vegan diet tips to know
    • 18th Dec 2019 10:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        premium_icon Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        News Get in now if you’d like to be part of this popular event because places are filling up quickly.

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        premium_icon SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        News “IRONIC” decision will see water extracted seven days a week in worst drought in...

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects