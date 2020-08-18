POWER 40: Granite Belt’s most influential

MOST INFLUENTIAL: They've helped shape our community during challenging times but who has had their hand as the most influential.

THE Granite Belt is a region full of individuals striving to be at the top of their chosen industries, in farming, politics and even sport.

After enduring the hardships of drought and the devastation of bushfires, the community has shown its resilient nature, with individuals at the forefront of change leading the charge.

The Border Post has compiled a list of just some of the individuals playing their role in ensuring the Granite Belt has a long and prosperous future.

While the list just scratches the surface of the incredible work people are doing, we'd like to hear what you have to say.

Read about the top 40 and vote for who you believe should be in the region's top 20 most influential.

David and Prue Bondfield

Neville Bryant

Tim Carnell

Vince Catanzaro

Tim and Michelle Coelli

Pedro Curr

Andrew Ferrier

Angus Ferrier

Andrew Finlay

Brent Finlay

Leeanne Gangemi

Cameron Gow

Mike Hayes

Ian Henderson

Michael Hancock

Max Hunter

Michael Jensen

Andrew Kendall

Lyle Kent

Justin Kuskie

James Lister

Sarah Lupton

Jeff McMahon

Billy Moore

Graham Parker

Vic Pennisi

Angelo Puglisi

Glenda Riley

Dino Rizzato

Andrew Scott

Gail Smail

David and Ros Sutton

Sweet Family

Stephen Tancred

Ray Taylor

Melissa Thomas

Russell Wantling

Debbie Wilmot

Baronio Family

The Baronio family have cultivated their Applethorpe farm Eastern Colour for 48 years, growing everything from broccoli to strawberries.

Led now by sons Nathan and Stephen, the farm predominantly focuses on apples and strawberries.

David & Prue Bondfield.

David and Prue Bondfield

Pioneers in livestock production, David and Prue Bondfield have created a dynasty at Palgrove.

Mr and Mrs Bondfield are now recognised as one the largest seedstock and commercial producers in Australia.

Neville and Joyce Bryant.

Neville Bryant

The Stanthorpe Agricultural Society patron has been actively involved with the organisation since his tenure as president in 1983.

He has helped develop and grow the organisation through the crippling drought conditions, with high numbers of show goers coming through the gates each year.

Tim Carnell managing director of Kirra Pines Farming.

Tim Carnell

A fourth-generation horticulturist at Kirra Pines, Tim Carnell has challenged the possibilities of water security.

In his business' several years of expansion, Mr Carnell has been able to extend the growing season from September through May, to ensure there is a fresh supply for wholesale markets.

Maria and Vince Catanzaro.

Vince Catanzaro

Lawyer Vince Catanzaro has been active in the community for over 30 years, helping clients through the good times and the bad.

Twisted Gum owners Michelle and Tim Coelli. Photo: Hayden Smith / Stanthorpe Border Post

Tim and Michelle Coelli

Motivated by their sustainable product, Tim and Michelle Coelli have cultivated a vineyard known for its chemical-free grapes.

Twisted Gum operates as a dry-grown orchard, proving the rain from above is more pivotal than that coming through irrigators.

Stanthorpe Rural Fire Brigade Group Officer Pedro Curr.

Pedro Curr

On the frontline during last year's devastating bushfires, Stanthorpe group officer Pedro Curr was pivotal in helping to organise rural fire brigades.

While this season has been significantly quieter, Mr Curr continues to help educate those on the horrors bushfires can have.

Mallow Organic farmer Andrew Ferrier.

Andrew Ferrier

The face behind Mallow Organic Lamb, Andrew Ferrier's produce is known for its tenderness, flavour and for being produced without chemicals.

A certified organic farm, Mallow Lamb is featured in restaurants across the region.

Granite Belt Growers Association president Angus Ferrier.

Angus Ferrier

Growing up in the Traprock, Angus Ferrier returned to his family's property in 2010, helping to expand the property's nectarine, peach and plum orchards.

The current president of the Granite Belt Growers Association, Mr Ferrier has been actively involved ensuring the region's producers aren't forgotten.

Andrew Finlay (left).

Andrew Finlay

Chairman of the Summerfruits Australia board, Andrew Finlay has helped to establish the Traprock region for over 30 years.

Now with around 20,000 trees in the orchard, the stone fruit grower has helped to ensure the Granite Belt is well represented among the nation's top growers.

Brent Finlay, chair of the Future Drought Fund Consultative Committee.

Brent Finlay

A strategic Adviser for the Granite Belt Irrigation Project, Brent Finlay has strong roots in the Granite Belt.

The current chairman of the Future Drought Fund and former president of the National Farmers Federation, Mr Finlay has taken the concerns of the Granite Belt to the nation's highest powers.

Ballandean Estate's Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi and Robyn Puglisi-Henderson.

Leeanne Gangemi

One of the faces of Ballandean Estate Wines, Leeanne Gangemi dabbles in all aspects of the winery's success.

Mrs Gangemi has been a committee member of the Australian Small Winemakers Show since 1988 and held various positions in the Queensland and Australian winemaking industry.

A board member for the Granite Belt Irrigation Project, Mrs Gangemi has a vested interest in the success of the Granite Belt region.

Cr Cameron Gow.

Cameron Gow

A five-term councillor, Cameron Gow long advocated for the needs of Granite Belt residents.

Mr Gow started his career in local government in 2000, prior to the amalgamation of the Southern Downs Regional Council, with strong backgrounds in farming.

Since then, he's been a voice for the Stanthorpe community.

Former Brisbane Bronco, Michael Hancock.

Michael Hancock

Playing in the inaugural Brisbane Broncos squad, Michael Hancock had a long career with the popular club.

Having played all of his junior football with the Stanthorpe Gremlins, Mr Hancock has shown the possibilities for players calling the Granite Belt home.

Mike Hayes.

Mike Hayes

Described as a "wine trailblazer", Mike Hayes is credited in helping to elevate the Granite Belt's wine profile.

Now the chief winemaker at Sirromet Wines, Mr Hayes continues to test the boundaries of wine making.

Ian Henderson (left) at Australian Vinegar.

Ian Henderson

Australia's most experienced and proficient vinegar make, Ian Henderson has established a thriving market on the Granite Belt.

The principal vinegar maker at Australian Vinegar and Lirah, Mr Henderson's products have been shipped nationwide.

Mr Henderson's involvement in the community spans beyond his business, as a former Chamber of Commerce president.

Max and Jill Hunter. Mr Hunter, president of the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival.

Max Hunter

The current Apple & Grape Harvest president, Max Hunter is responsible for helping to organise the region's most profitable event.

This year's festival saw a high turnout of eager wine lovers looking to boost the economy of the town.

Michael Jensen

Michael Jensen

Actively involved in the Granite Belt's thriving sporting community, Michael Jensen has dabbled in the sporting world and small businesses.

The current owner of the Granite Belt Motel, Mr Jensen helped to grow the profile of sport in the region.

St Joseph's College Stanthorpe principal Andrew Kendall (left).

Andrew Kendall

The St Joseph's School principal has held the top job since 2018, overseeing the education of children from right across the region.

Despite a challenging year due to coronavirus restrictions Mr Kendall has helped to ensure stability in the learning environment of the school's students.

Proprietor of Kent Saddlery Lyle Kennedy, who operates the business with his wife Helen, travelling around the Outback selling equipment for horses. PIC: MATT GARRICK

Lyle Kent

For over 30 years, Lyle Kent has produced quality saddles right from the heart of the region.

With experience working on cattle stations, Mr Kent's saddles have been proven to be beneficial for both the rider and their horse.

Stanthorpe State High principal Justin Kuskie (right).

Justin Kuskie

At the helm of Stanthorpe State High School, Justin Kuskie is responsible for helping to guide students on their education journeys.

Mr Kuskie officially took over the role this year, after years leading various other schools across the district.

James Lister in office Southern Downs State Member MP

James Lister

The state member for the Southern Downs is a popular figure around the Granite Belt region.

Advocating for the issues of regional communities in Queensland parliament, Mr Lister has established a reputation for his honest approach to politics.

Through the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Lister has voiced the issues border residents have faced.

Sarah Lupton

Sarah Lupton

Owner of online store Tilly and Wilbur, Sarah Lupton has helped to grow the market for personalised clothing.

As last year's top selling Australian Etsy store for hand-printed clothing, Mrs Lupton's business continues to grow with each sale.

Jeff McMahon (second from left).

Jeff McMahon

A third-generation apple grower, Jeff McMahon has helped to revolutionise the Granite Belt's apple industry.

A certified organic farm, Mr McMahon's growing techniques are typified by the quality of fruit produced.

Billy Moore a true QUEENSLANDER!

Billy Moore

Known for his iconic 'QUEENSLANDER' chant, rugby league legend Billy Moore has helped elevate the rugby league community on the Granite Belt.

Hailing from Wallangarra, Mr Moore went on to play 17 games for Queensland and 211 for the North Sydney Bears.

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker with wife Donna.

Graham Parker

As the Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce president, Graham Parker's involvement and influence in the community spans far and wide.

A successful business owner, Mr Parker has been a voice for the Granite Belt's small business owners during the challenges of drought, bushfires and more recently the coronavirus lockdowns.

Mr Parker's influence in the community runs deeper than business, serving in the Ballandean Rural Fire Brigade.

Southern Downs Regional Council Vic Pennisi mayor

Vic Pennisi

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi has long held the hearts of Granite Belt residents; however his influence was solidified during the March local government election.

Born and bred in Stanthorpe, Mr Pennisi has faced significant challenges since taking on the top job, with the outbreak of COVID-19 and navigating the intricacies of the region's budget.

Angelo and Mary Puglisi from Ballandean Estate Wines.

Angelo Puglisi

A pioneer in the Granite Belt wine industry, Angelo Puglisi is responsible for planting some of the first wine grapes in the region.

The vineyard manager and owner of Ballandean Estate Wines, Mr Puglisi has been in the industry for the past 80 years, helping to put the Granite Belt on the wine map.

Granite Belt Drought Assist co-owners Glenda Riley and Barbara Marsden.

Glenda Riley

When the Granite Belt turned to water carting to ensure its survival, Glenda Riley stood up to lend a hand.

The president of Granite Belt Drought Assist, Ms Riley has helped struggling families across the region get access to water at their weekly donation drops.

Granite Belt producer Dino Rizzato with Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Minister for Drought David Littleproud.

Dino Rizzato

A second-generation apple grower, Dino Rizzato owns and operates a 300-acre orchard in Pozieres with the help of his wife and children.

Surviving through the region's worst drought on record, Mr Rizzato continues to produce quality apples, which are distributed right across the state.

Bent Road Winerys' Andrew Scott has been short-listed for one of the Australian wine industry's top accolades.

Andrew Scott

The La Petite Mort winemaker has skyrocketed in prominence after being named as a finalist in the Young Gun of Wine awards last year.

Mr Scott was the first Queenslander to make the final 12 in the important awards, just five years after starting with the label.

Coach Gail Smail has been nominated for 'Best Coach' award in a popular Australia wide sporting magazine.

Gail Smail

For more than three decades, Gail Smail has been on the pool deck, helping to grow the region's budding swimmers.

Her dedication and commitment to swimmers' development saw her awarded coach of the year for a popular Australian-wide sporting magazine.

David and Roz Sutton from Sutton's Juice Factory and Cidery.

David and Ros Sutton

The man behind the famous Sutton's Juice Factory, David Sutton and wife Ros have been at the helm of the popular store since 1994.

Since then, a slice of their famous pies have drawn tourists to the region.

Ben and Wally Sweet from Sweet's Strawberry Runners.

Sweet Family

If you've ever wondered where your strawberry plants come from, it's likely the family behind Sweets Strawberry Runners.

Wally Sweet has been in the strawberry industry for 22 years, and is now one of the largest suppliers of strawberry plants in the country - distributing close to 30 million per year.

Stephen and Peta Tancred.

Stephen Tancred

New to the local government scene, Mr Tancred has been involved in several aspects of the Granite Belt community.

An agronomist by trade, Mr Tranced has taken on the responsibility of the region's water portfolio - a pivotal conversation for many while carting continues.

Ray and Connie Taylor.

Ray Taylor

As one of the biggest horticultural producers in the region, Ray Taylor has developed a brand recognised internationally.

Taylor Family Produce are known for the volume of fresh produce supplied to major supermarket chains and international buyers.

Melissa Thomas at Washpool Skin Wellness.

Melissa Thomas

Striving on living a wholistic lifestyle, Melissa Thomas's business Washpool has become prominent in the region.

The handcrafted soaps have been well loved for their environmentally friendly benefits.

Russell Wantling.

Russell Wantling

A co-founder of Granite Belt Water Relief, Russell Wantling is a face many residents have become too familiar with, picking up bulk water weekly.

Over the course of 12 months, the organisation has distributed over three million litres of water to drought-stricken residents.

Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group chairman Debbie Wilmot.

Debbie Wilmot

Involved in all aspects of the community, Debbie Wilmot is at the helm of a number of community organisations.

The chairwoman of Stanthorpe's Cancer Support Group, Ms Wilmot is actively involved with Stanthorpe's Zonta Club and the Stanthorpe Sports Association.

Jim Wilkinson.

Jim Wilkinson

The voice and advocate for Stanthorpe's botanical gardens, Jim Wilkinson is willing to advocate for the needs of the community.

Passionate about how to make the Granite Belt a better place, Mr Wilkinson is often not seen at surface level projects.