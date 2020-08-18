POWER 40: Granite Belt’s most influential
THE Granite Belt is a region full of individuals striving to be at the top of their chosen industries, in farming, politics and even sport.
After enduring the hardships of drought and the devastation of bushfires, the community has shown its resilient nature, with individuals at the forefront of change leading the charge.
The Border Post has compiled a list of just some of the individuals playing their role in ensuring the Granite Belt has a long and prosperous future.
While the list just scratches the surface of the incredible work people are doing, we'd like to hear what you have to say.
Read about the top 40 and vote for who you believe should be in the region's top 20 most influential.
Reader poll
Who is the Granite Belt's most influential?
Baronio Family
The Baronio family have cultivated their Applethorpe farm Eastern Colour for 48 years, growing everything from broccoli to strawberries.
Led now by sons Nathan and Stephen, the farm predominantly focuses on apples and strawberries.
David and Prue Bondfield
Pioneers in livestock production, David and Prue Bondfield have created a dynasty at Palgrove.
Mr and Mrs Bondfield are now recognised as one the largest seedstock and commercial producers in Australia.
Neville Bryant
The Stanthorpe Agricultural Society patron has been actively involved with the organisation since his tenure as president in 1983.
He has helped develop and grow the organisation through the crippling drought conditions, with high numbers of show goers coming through the gates each year.
Tim Carnell
A fourth-generation horticulturist at Kirra Pines, Tim Carnell has challenged the possibilities of water security.
In his business' several years of expansion, Mr Carnell has been able to extend the growing season from September through May, to ensure there is a fresh supply for wholesale markets.
Vince Catanzaro
Lawyer Vince Catanzaro has been active in the community for over 30 years, helping clients through the good times and the bad.
Tim and Michelle Coelli
Motivated by their sustainable product, Tim and Michelle Coelli have cultivated a vineyard known for its chemical-free grapes.
Twisted Gum operates as a dry-grown orchard, proving the rain from above is more pivotal than that coming through irrigators.
Pedro Curr
On the frontline during last year's devastating bushfires, Stanthorpe group officer Pedro Curr was pivotal in helping to organise rural fire brigades.
While this season has been significantly quieter, Mr Curr continues to help educate those on the horrors bushfires can have.
Andrew Ferrier
The face behind Mallow Organic Lamb, Andrew Ferrier's produce is known for its tenderness, flavour and for being produced without chemicals.
A certified organic farm, Mallow Lamb is featured in restaurants across the region.
Angus Ferrier
Growing up in the Traprock, Angus Ferrier returned to his family's property in 2010, helping to expand the property's nectarine, peach and plum orchards.
The current president of the Granite Belt Growers Association, Mr Ferrier has been actively involved ensuring the region's producers aren't forgotten.
Andrew Finlay
Chairman of the Summerfruits Australia board, Andrew Finlay has helped to establish the Traprock region for over 30 years.
Now with around 20,000 trees in the orchard, the stone fruit grower has helped to ensure the Granite Belt is well represented among the nation's top growers.
Brent Finlay
A strategic Adviser for the Granite Belt Irrigation Project, Brent Finlay has strong roots in the Granite Belt.
The current chairman of the Future Drought Fund and former president of the National Farmers Federation, Mr Finlay has taken the concerns of the Granite Belt to the nation's highest powers.
Leeanne Gangemi
One of the faces of Ballandean Estate Wines, Leeanne Gangemi dabbles in all aspects of the winery's success.
Mrs Gangemi has been a committee member of the Australian Small Winemakers Show since 1988 and held various positions in the Queensland and Australian winemaking industry.
A board member for the Granite Belt Irrigation Project, Mrs Gangemi has a vested interest in the success of the Granite Belt region.
Cameron Gow
A five-term councillor, Cameron Gow long advocated for the needs of Granite Belt residents.
Mr Gow started his career in local government in 2000, prior to the amalgamation of the Southern Downs Regional Council, with strong backgrounds in farming.
Since then, he's been a voice for the Stanthorpe community.
Michael Hancock
Playing in the inaugural Brisbane Broncos squad, Michael Hancock had a long career with the popular club.
Having played all of his junior football with the Stanthorpe Gremlins, Mr Hancock has shown the possibilities for players calling the Granite Belt home.
Mike Hayes
Described as a "wine trailblazer", Mike Hayes is credited in helping to elevate the Granite Belt's wine profile.
Now the chief winemaker at Sirromet Wines, Mr Hayes continues to test the boundaries of wine making.
Ian Henderson
Australia's most experienced and proficient vinegar make, Ian Henderson has established a thriving market on the Granite Belt.
The principal vinegar maker at Australian Vinegar and Lirah, Mr Henderson's products have been shipped nationwide.
Mr Henderson's involvement in the community spans beyond his business, as a former Chamber of Commerce president.
Max Hunter
The current Apple & Grape Harvest president, Max Hunter is responsible for helping to organise the region's most profitable event.
This year's festival saw a high turnout of eager wine lovers looking to boost the economy of the town.
Michael Jensen
Actively involved in the Granite Belt's thriving sporting community, Michael Jensen has dabbled in the sporting world and small businesses.
The current owner of the Granite Belt Motel, Mr Jensen helped to grow the profile of sport in the region.
Andrew Kendall
The St Joseph's School principal has held the top job since 2018, overseeing the education of children from right across the region.
Despite a challenging year due to coronavirus restrictions Mr Kendall has helped to ensure stability in the learning environment of the school's students.
Lyle Kent
For over 30 years, Lyle Kent has produced quality saddles right from the heart of the region.
With experience working on cattle stations, Mr Kent's saddles have been proven to be beneficial for both the rider and their horse.
Justin Kuskie
At the helm of Stanthorpe State High School, Justin Kuskie is responsible for helping to guide students on their education journeys.
Mr Kuskie officially took over the role this year, after years leading various other schools across the district.
James Lister
The state member for the Southern Downs is a popular figure around the Granite Belt region.
Advocating for the issues of regional communities in Queensland parliament, Mr Lister has established a reputation for his honest approach to politics.
Through the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Lister has voiced the issues border residents have faced.
Sarah Lupton
Owner of online store Tilly and Wilbur, Sarah Lupton has helped to grow the market for personalised clothing.
As last year's top selling Australian Etsy store for hand-printed clothing, Mrs Lupton's business continues to grow with each sale.
Jeff McMahon
A third-generation apple grower, Jeff McMahon has helped to revolutionise the Granite Belt's apple industry.
A certified organic farm, Mr McMahon's growing techniques are typified by the quality of fruit produced.
Billy Moore
Known for his iconic 'QUEENSLANDER' chant, rugby league legend Billy Moore has helped elevate the rugby league community on the Granite Belt.
Hailing from Wallangarra, Mr Moore went on to play 17 games for Queensland and 211 for the North Sydney Bears.
Graham Parker
As the Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce president, Graham Parker's involvement and influence in the community spans far and wide.
A successful business owner, Mr Parker has been a voice for the Granite Belt's small business owners during the challenges of drought, bushfires and more recently the coronavirus lockdowns.
Mr Parker's influence in the community runs deeper than business, serving in the Ballandean Rural Fire Brigade.
Vic Pennisi
Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi has long held the hearts of Granite Belt residents; however his influence was solidified during the March local government election.
Born and bred in Stanthorpe, Mr Pennisi has faced significant challenges since taking on the top job, with the outbreak of COVID-19 and navigating the intricacies of the region's budget.
Angelo Puglisi
A pioneer in the Granite Belt wine industry, Angelo Puglisi is responsible for planting some of the first wine grapes in the region.
The vineyard manager and owner of Ballandean Estate Wines, Mr Puglisi has been in the industry for the past 80 years, helping to put the Granite Belt on the wine map.
Glenda Riley
When the Granite Belt turned to water carting to ensure its survival, Glenda Riley stood up to lend a hand.
The president of Granite Belt Drought Assist, Ms Riley has helped struggling families across the region get access to water at their weekly donation drops.
Dino Rizzato
A second-generation apple grower, Dino Rizzato owns and operates a 300-acre orchard in Pozieres with the help of his wife and children.
Surviving through the region's worst drought on record, Mr Rizzato continues to produce quality apples, which are distributed right across the state.
Andrew Scott
The La Petite Mort winemaker has skyrocketed in prominence after being named as a finalist in the Young Gun of Wine awards last year.
Mr Scott was the first Queenslander to make the final 12 in the important awards, just five years after starting with the label.
Gail Smail
For more than three decades, Gail Smail has been on the pool deck, helping to grow the region's budding swimmers.
Her dedication and commitment to swimmers' development saw her awarded coach of the year for a popular Australian-wide sporting magazine.
David and Ros Sutton
The man behind the famous Sutton's Juice Factory, David Sutton and wife Ros have been at the helm of the popular store since 1994.
Since then, a slice of their famous pies have drawn tourists to the region.
Sweet Family
If you've ever wondered where your strawberry plants come from, it's likely the family behind Sweets Strawberry Runners.
Wally Sweet has been in the strawberry industry for 22 years, and is now one of the largest suppliers of strawberry plants in the country - distributing close to 30 million per year.
Stephen Tancred
New to the local government scene, Mr Tancred has been involved in several aspects of the Granite Belt community.
An agronomist by trade, Mr Tranced has taken on the responsibility of the region's water portfolio - a pivotal conversation for many while carting continues.
Ray Taylor
As one of the biggest horticultural producers in the region, Ray Taylor has developed a brand recognised internationally.
Taylor Family Produce are known for the volume of fresh produce supplied to major supermarket chains and international buyers.
Melissa Thomas
Striving on living a wholistic lifestyle, Melissa Thomas's business Washpool has become prominent in the region.
The handcrafted soaps have been well loved for their environmentally friendly benefits.
Russell Wantling
A co-founder of Granite Belt Water Relief, Russell Wantling is a face many residents have become too familiar with, picking up bulk water weekly.
Over the course of 12 months, the organisation has distributed over three million litres of water to drought-stricken residents.
Debbie Wilmot
Involved in all aspects of the community, Debbie Wilmot is at the helm of a number of community organisations.
The chairwoman of Stanthorpe's Cancer Support Group, Ms Wilmot is actively involved with Stanthorpe's Zonta Club and the Stanthorpe Sports Association.
Jim Wilkinson
The voice and advocate for Stanthorpe's botanical gardens, Jim Wilkinson is willing to advocate for the needs of the community.
Passionate about how to make the Granite Belt a better place, Mr Wilkinson is often not seen at surface level projects.