Post-COVID group needed to avoid ‘tumbleweeds’ across region

John Bylicki and wife Linda Demy-Gero from Go Vita. Mr Bylicki, a former chamber president and business of the year winner, says the region needs to form a team to tackle ‘post-COVID-19’.

ONE of the Southern Downs’ leading businessman believes the community will need to band together and team up to overcome a post-COVID-19 world.

John Bylicki, who owns and operates Go Vita stores in Stanthorpe and Warwick has a wealth of experience and awards to show for it.

But in his eyes, it’s going to take many hands to turn around the current predicament which has many businesses across the region hanging on the edge of a cliff.

He wants to see a committee of sorts formed, who’ll be tasked with navigating a route forward.

“Lets put a team together,” Mr Bylicki said.

“The idea of it is the protection, sustainability and growth of the community.

“We need to rally behind those three areas and get some real mental grunt in a room, with people putting aside their prejudices or personal agendas, and come up with something totally focused on those three outcome areas.

“That way we might avoid the tumbleweeds blowing down the main street with closed doors and empty shops everywhere.”

Mr Bylicki’s own stores have felt the pain in the last 12 months or more, long before coronavirus reared its head.

“It’s not the couple months. If you only look at the couple months I don’t think you get the full picture,” he said.

“We’ve gone through and still are in one of the worst droughts in living memory.

“Our own business, in a good year, a minimum 10 per cent of it would come from itinerant workers but we haven’t seen them.

“There’s not the same of spending in the community.”

While he always felt he could rely on locals buying local, COVID-19 could have irreparably damaged those trends.

“Because of COVID-19 the community has almost been forced to go to online and the concern is, will they come back?

“With a great deal of certainty I can tell you, people’s shopping habits and their lifestyles, in a whole lot of ways, is never going to go back to what it was.

“Once you take a dive off a cliff you can’t go back up … when you’re mid air anyway,” he said.

Mr Bylicki said he’s spoken with Southern Downs Regional Council and had positive feedback from them about forming a ‘post-COVID-19’ group.

“The council has an obligation to be involved and support anything like this,” he said.

Council’s Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) has been meeting weekly to find out how to best navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

“With so many aspects of our lives affected, recovering from COVID-19 will take commitment and shared responsibility from all levels of government and our LDMG is ready and willing to be part of this important process,” a council spokesperson said.

“The priority of the recovery plan is to provide a framework for the provision of recovery assistance to affected members of the public during and post a disaster event - for many this will include a return to regular business operations.

“The Southern Downs Regional Council LDMG Recovery Plan will be structured around the five recovery sub-groups, each focussed on assisting the community intensively within its framework. The sub-groups are Human and Social, Economic, Environmental, Buildings, Roads and Transport.

“During the ‘response phase’ of COVID-19, the SDRC Economic Development and Tourism team has been working to ensure local businesses are supported.

“Council is keen to work together and cohesively with businesses, agencies and our local community so that our region recovers and grows after COVID-19,” the SDRC spokesperson said.