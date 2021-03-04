Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australia’s retail conditions have improved. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Australia’s retail conditions have improved. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Business

Positive sign for Aussie retailers

by Gerard Cockburn
4th Mar 2021 12:00 PM

Australia's retail trading environment has continued its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with latest data showing a rise in sales.

Latest figure from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show retail turnover for January improved 0.5 per cent on December figures, with close to $30.5bn spent during the month.

On an annual basis, turnover figures are trading 10.6 per cent above January levels a year ago

Turnover figures have experienced large swings since the beginning of the pandemic, plummeting 17.7 per cent in April last year following mass lockdowns that prevented households from spending.

According to the ABS, Queensland had the largest fall in retail sales, slumping 1.5 per cent on December trade, while Western Australia had the largest monthly increase of 2.1 per cent.

Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing suffered the largest falls compared with any other sector.

Food retailing was the best performer, rising 1.6 per cent over the month.

 

Originally published as Positive sign for Aussie retailers

business economics economy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Seventy-six of Australia’s top doctors and scientists, including several Queenslanders, have demanded a pardon for child killer Kathleen Folbigg. 

        What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Premium Content What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Business Qld has been slower to bounce back from COVID recession

        Southern Downs farmers bear brunt of price hike

        Premium Content Southern Downs farmers bear brunt of price hike

        News Farmer warns of ‘ridiculous’ fruit/veg price increase as industry grows exhausted...

        Scavengers hunt for Stanthorpe sights in fundraiser event

        Premium Content Scavengers hunt for Stanthorpe sights in fundraiser event

        News This day of family fun is bringing the theatrics to raise funds for expansion of...