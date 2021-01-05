Positive COVID-19 results in Warwick, Stanthorpe

NEW traces of COVID-19 have been detected on the Southern Downs, with viral fragments of COVID-19 found in sewage at treatment plants in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette young said the positive test results, collected on December 29 and 30 last year, were particularly concerning given the recent outbreaks in NSW and Victoria.

"A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus. Infected people can shed viral fragments and (that) can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious," Dr Young said.

"While this doesn't necessarily mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, I am treating this with absolute caution given the emerging situation across several other states."

Dr Young urged the Warwick and Stanthorpe communities to get tested immediately if they showed any COVID-19 symptoms.

"Please, get tested. In particular, if you have been to Victoria or hot spots in NSW, please come forward and get tested regardless of whether or not you have symptoms.

"The community has rallied to get tested - we have performed over 20,000 tests in the past two days alone."

The positive result comes as Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases today, both acquired overseas and detected while in hotel quarantine.

Traces of the virus were also detected in Cairns and Loganholme.