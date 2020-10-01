Porsche tragedy: Shock truckie twist

The truckie accused of crashing into and killing police who pulled over a Porsche driver is accused of supplying and trafficking drugs to a child.

The truckie accused of crashing into and killing police who pulled over a Porsche driver is accused of supplying and trafficking drugs to a child.

A truck driver accused of killing four police officers on a Melbourne freeway also allegedly trafficked and supplied drugs to a child, according to court documents.

Mohinder Singh is facing 37 charges over the deadly crash on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22 this year.

Days before the crash, police allege the truckie trafficked cannabis and meth to a child between April 10 and 16, according to charge sheets.

The 47-year-old is also charged with supplying cannabis to a child for their use on April 5.

Police officers Senior Constable Kevin King, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney were killed in the crash.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were killed after they pulled over Porsche driver Richard Pusey who was allegedly speeding.

He was initially charged with four counts of culpable driving causing death over the fatal crash, but an additional 33 charges were added last month.

The truck driver from Cranbourne, in the city's southeast, appeared via video link in a green prison jumper at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It was revealed Mr Singh needed to see an expert witness in a "face-to-face consultation" before the matter could proceed, his lawyer Steven Pica said.

The witness had spoken to the accused driver via video conferences but because of coronavirus restrictions at prisons had not been able to meet the man in person, the lawyer told magistrate Mia Stylianou.

Mohinder Singh Bajwa has been charged over the crash on the Eastern freeway that killed four police officers.

The court did not hear further details about the nature of the expert witness.

Mr Singh has been charged with four counts of culpable driving, dangerous driving causing death charges, driving under the influence and drug offences.

Mr Pusey, a mortgage broker, has also been charged in relation to the crash.

Richard Pusey allegedly fled the scene of a truck crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway which killed four police officers.

Police will allege Mr Pusey recorded the crash scene on his mobile phone instead of helping Senior Constable Lynette Taylor as she lay dying on the road.

No application was made for bail on behalf of Mr Singh and he will next face court in November.

Originally published as Porsche tragedy: Shock truckie twist

Constable Glen Humphris was the fourth officer killed in April.