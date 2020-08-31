Porn star charged over murder of boyfriend

A porn star has been charged with helping to murder her boyfriend after his decomposing body was found in a shallow grave.

Lauren Wambles, 23, who goes by the name Aubrey Gold, and two men have been accused of killing Raul Guillen, 51, whose rotting corpse was found in a shallow grave.

Police say he was shot on or around Independence Day over "drugs and money".

Police said Mr Guillen’s murder was down to a stoush over “drugs and money”. Picture: Instagram.

This isn't the first time Wambles, from Alabama, has got into trouble with police, she has been arrested six times since 2018.

She was awaiting trial on a drug possession charge, according to police reports.

His remains were discovered when cadaver dogs led officers to a remote road near Graceville, Florida, last Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was arrested and is being held on a charge of principal to murder.

William Parker, 35 has been charged with open murder and Jeremie Peters, 43, with accessory to murder and corpse abuse.

Guillen's body was found two weeks after he went missing and the investigation led cops from the Holmes County Sheriff's Office to Peters' home in Graceville.

'DANGEROUS PEOPLE'

WJGH reported that officers searched both of the men's homes and found evidence in both.

Guillen was last seen alive at his home in Dothan, Alabama, with the three suspects on July 4.

According to his daughter, he called his ex-wife asking for money and told her he felt that he was in a difficult situation with a group of dangerous people, the Dothan Eagle reported.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate told reporters: "This is who we were told through Houston County and Jackson County that we believe was in the grave.

"Of course, we had to wait until [Wednesday] morning for medical examiners to confirm that, which they did confirm that is the deceased."

MWambles has also performed in over 30 adult films as Aurbey Gold. Picture: Instagram.

He said the motive was "all about drugs and money".

Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts added: "We've now got closure to a family member that was thought to be lost or missing, and now they can move on with their life hopefully."

More charges and arrests are pending, the authorities said.

This post originally appeared on The Sun and has been published with permission

Originally published as Porn star charged over murder of boyfriend