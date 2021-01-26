Popular SUVs recalled for brake fault

These two softroaders have been a big hit with Aussie families, but the maker has discovered a potential fault in some models that could prove deadly.

Two of Australia's most popular SUVs have been caught up in a safety recall.

Almost 9000 Mitsubishi ASX and Outlander SUVs have been recalled due to a potentially faulty parking brake.

In this instance the anti-rust coating on the parking brake shaft may not work correctly and allow for rust to form, which could result in the brake becoming stuck or failing to engage.

The Mitsubishi ASX has been one of the best selling SUVs for the past few years. Picture: Supplied.

If this does happen then when the vehicle is placed in park it may move, which could cause an accident resulting in injury or death.

If you are an owner of a 2015 ASX or 2016 Outlander sold between February and November 2016, Mitsubishi will contact you via mail to advise you to bring your vehicle to your local dealership to undertake a free repair.

Both the Mitsubishi ASX and Outlander are two of the Japanese brand's most popular vehicles, and have been strong sellers for the past several years.

The brand suffered a poor 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic with sales dropping by about 30 per cent compared to 2019, including steep declines of more than 30 per cent for the ASX and Outlander. This big fall was more than double the industry-wide drop of 13.7 per cent.

The Outlander is a favourite of Aussie families. Picture: Supplied.

Each vehicle sells on strong value with a low price point and a long list of standard equipment, but both are getting long in the tooth.

The ASX is now more than 10 years old while the Outlander is nine years old, and both are losing sales to newer rivals.

Mitsubishi has recently sweetened the deal on its ageing fleet by extending its warranty to an industry leading 10 years/200,000km. But there is a condition: owners must get their vehicle serviced at a Mitsubishi dealership every time otherwise the warranty reverts to five years and 100,000km.

