CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: Pizza Hut Stanthorpe has shut its doors unexpectedly.
Popular Stanthorpe franchise sliced from the market

Saavanah Bourke
6th Mar 2020 4:14 PM
PIZZA Hut Stanthorpe employees have been left cheesed off after the restaurant unexpectedly shut its doors earlier in the week.

This comes after the store just reopened in December, shutting its doors a couple of months prior.

Store manager Shiralee Connolly said it was difficult to keep the doors open when the store owner refused to purchase stock for the restaurant.

“We end up having to go to IGA to buy items just to keep these doors open,” Ms Connolly said.

She said the stock had been left critically low for the last month, making their job near impossible.

“We want to keep the doors open because we have so much support from our community,” she said.

It is understood the till, eftpos machine and any remaining stock items were taken from the store on Monday night.

The doors have been shut since, whether they will reopen again remains a mystery.

The Border Post understands both the Stanthorpe and Warwick stores are owned by the same franchisee, who was contacted but declined to comment.

The Warwick store has also been closed, leaving employees out of work and out of pocket.

The Stanthorpe franchise has been advertised for sale on Gumtree since February 14.

Several past and present employees from both stores have taken to social media to attest that their workplaces had been closed without warning, leaving them without a final pay cheque.

When The Border Post contacted Pizza Hut’s media department for comment, the company was unable to provide any further information.

