Popular Stanthorpe cafe to serve up sweet new offering

INNOVATING: Brinx Deli and Cafe Owner Kristy O'Brien is continuing to keep residents curious with this new addition.

A SWEET success story is unfolding in Stanthorpe as beloved Brinx Cafe and Deli gets ready to take on a new menu expansion.

Kristy O’Brien had been waiting for years to launch into the delicious world of ice-creams but it wasn’t until last year that a coronavirus storm turned into a silver lining for the cafe owner.

“Covid gave me a kick up the bum do things,” she said.

“The cafe wasn’t open which made me take the time to think of diversifying and finding other ways to make money if people couldn’t dine in.

“I wanted something viable and takeaway and what is better than ice cream in a cone?”

The new venture was also spurred by customers coming in asking for the sweet treat.

“There was the fact we don’t have anything like that on the main street of town and I thought the demand for it is was there,” she said.

A classic banana split will be among the new servings .

During the months of dine-in closure, Ms O’Brien was able to think up a menu to lick your lips over including Maleny ice cream, fresh fruit blended icy treats, old school banana splits, sorbets and more.

It wasn’t the first time Ms O’Brien had to think outside the box, just launching a skincare line with local maker Paperbark Love late last year.

“It’s just putting more strings on your bow, and adding another point of difference,” she said.

“A lot of business owners do things that are already out there and I’ve just tried to do things that aren’t, that are unique.”

The sweet treats are expected to launch within the next fortnight.

Brinx Deli and Cafe is located at 18 Maryland, Stanthorpe.