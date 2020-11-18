Popular business for sale, blooming with potential

Pink Poppies operator Lucille Jensen is looking to concentrate on other business ventures.

A POPULAR Stanthorpe gift store Pink Poppies Living Creatively has reignited its push to sell, as owners turn their sights on other business ventures.

The business, specialising in “practical, contemporary, and decadent” gifts, has been operated by Lucille Jensen for 12 years in Maryland St.

It first hit the market for $139,000 in May but was just posted to Seek Business by seller Proactive Business Sales again this week.

Agent Marc Phillips said the sale was taken over from a Stanthorpe agency and a new campaign was underway.

“We have taken over the sale exclusively and have advertised the business nationally,” he said.

The ad states Mrs Jensen decided to “let go” of the store to focus on her other business run with husband Michael, Granite Belt Motel.

The pair had also recently applied to turn their Bridge St home into a homestay.

“Pink Poppies Living Creatively began in November 2008 with a desire to start a modern contemporary gift store and to create a home of all things unique and beautiful,” the ad reads.

“The business is well known in Stanthorpe and has built a strong online presence through their e-commerce online store.

“Our client has built two very successful businesses in Stanthorpe but currently, they only have time to focus on one of them.”

Pink Poppies at 149 High St, Stanthorpe.

The business currently operates 2—3 days a week and currently employs casual staff to man the store when Mrs Jensen is not there.

In April, Mrs Jensen noted a third of her current sales were coming from the business’s online platform during the pandemic.

Interested parties are asked to not approach the owner or staff to discuss this business opportunity.

For more information, contact Marc Phillips at Proactive Business Sales on 0455 150 990 or email marc@proactivebusinesssales.com.au