Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pink Poppies operator Lucille Jensen is looking to concentrate on other business ventures.
Pink Poppies operator Lucille Jensen is looking to concentrate on other business ventures.
News

Popular business for sale, blooming with potential

Tessa Flemming
18th Nov 2020 2:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POPULAR Stanthorpe gift store Pink Poppies Living Creatively has reignited its push to sell, as owners turn their sights on other business ventures.

The business, specialising in “practical, contemporary, and decadent” gifts, has been operated by Lucille Jensen for 12 years in Maryland St.

It first hit the market for $139,000 in May but was just posted to Seek Business by seller Proactive Business Sales again this week.

Agent Marc Phillips said the sale was taken over from a Stanthorpe agency and a new campaign was underway.

“We have taken over the sale exclusively and have advertised the business nationally,” he said.

The ad states Mrs Jensen decided to “let go” of the store to focus on her other business run with husband Michael, Granite Belt Motel.

The pair had also recently applied to turn their Bridge St home into a homestay.

“Pink Poppies Living Creatively began in November 2008 with a desire to start a modern contemporary gift store and to create a home of all things unique and beautiful,” the ad reads.

“The business is well known in Stanthorpe and has built a strong online presence through their e-commerce online store.

“Our client has built two very successful businesses in Stanthorpe but currently, they only have time to focus on one of them.”

Pink Poppies at 149 High St, Stanthorpe.
Pink Poppies at 149 High St, Stanthorpe.

The business currently operates 2—3 days a week and currently employs casual staff to man the store when Mrs Jensen is not there.

In April, Mrs Jensen noted a third of her current sales were coming from the business’s online platform during the pandemic.

Interested parties are asked to not approach the owner or staff to discuss this business opportunity.

For more information, contact Marc Phillips at Proactive Business Sales on 0455 150 990 or email marc@proactivebusinesssales.com.au

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOUSE FIRE: Crews arrive to find home engulfed in flames

        Premium Content HOUSE FIRE: Crews arrive to find home engulfed in flames

        News Firefighters are working to contain a large fire that has destroyed a house. They arrived to find the house well involved.

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent

        Property The fierce competition has come down to two agents, but there can only be one...

        Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Premium Content Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Education Top university degrees most likely to score full-time graduate jobs

        150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        Premium Content 150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        News Olympics 2032: Hundreds of Qld businesses could benefit