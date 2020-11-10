Pop-up store brings Christmas joy to Stanthorpe

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Liberty Sanders and her daughter Fallyn at the pop-up boutique in Stanthorpe Plaza.

THERE’S just six weeks until the magic of Christmas makes its way to the region and one Stanthorpe businesswoman is helping shoppers beat the last-minute gift buying rush.

Apple of my Eye Boutique will be based in Stanthorpe Plaza selling children’s clothing and accessories and Christmas trinkets perfect for stocking fillers.

Traditionally an online-based store, owner Liberty Sanders said the pop-up would give shoppers the chance to see the quality of her products in person.

It’s just the second time Mrs Sanders has opened a pop-up; with the first in July during the height of the pandemic.

“It worked in my favour because people in Stanthorpe hadn’t had much of an opportunity to do their shopping elsewhere,” Mrs Sander said.

“It will be a test to see how it goes this time, with restrictions having eased.”

Apple of my Eye Boutique will be stocking their online range as well as some Christmas treats at their pop-up store in Stanthorpe Plaza.

Hoping to catch eager Christmas shoppers, Mrs Sanders said the initial pop-up had given her business a new demographic of clientele.

“It’s got my name out there with locals that I wouldn’t have reached before, particularly the older clients,” she said.

“All of the people that came into my shop were grandmothers doing their grocery shop and I caught them on their way out because they’re not on social media.

“But thanks to the pop-up, I’ve realised there’s another audience I was missing the whole time.”

The boutique, which is only open this week, is one Mrs Sanders hoped could turn into a full-time space.

“That’s the dream but for now the pop-up shows are a good way to get my brand out there,” she said.”

Apple of my Eye Boutique is in Stanthorpe Plaza from 9am to 4pm until Saturday.

