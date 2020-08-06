Pop-up experience to feed needs of hungry diners

FOODIES HEAVEN: Chef Jason Costanzo is set to launch a pop-up restaurant at Golden Grove Estate next weekend after finding a demand in the region. Pic Mark Cranitch.

A NEW restaurant is set to pop-up on the Granite Belt next weekend, feeding the demand of tourists longing for places to dine.

An influx of tourists in the past six weeks led owners at Golden Grove Estate to capitalise on the market, launching a short stay restaurant in their cafe.

Chef Jason Costanzo said it was a logical decision to open a restaurant while so many people were unable to dine in at other venues.

“While the iron is hot and people are coming to town; and with me being a chef and having a venue, it’s a match made in heaven,” Mr Costanzo said.

“It’s been mayhem since Queensland school holidays six weeks ago, it might change now with the borders shutting but if people can still travel from Brisbane, we’re going to see a good influx of people.”

Popular around the region, chef Jason Costanzo (left) said the chance to have the pop up while his business was slow, was one that excited him.

Mr Costanzo said his mobile catering company had taken a “big hit” with the outbreak of coronavirus, forcing people to cancel or postpone weddings, functions and events.

He said the chance to launch a pop-up at his parent’s winery was one that excited him.

“I’ve got a good name here and the business is pretty well established,” he said.

“People are frustrated that they can’t get into places offering food.

“We’re just trying to help out people and make a dollar too.”

The pop-up is set to serve up a variety of rustic Italian dishes, including nine main courses and three deserts.

While there was some uncertainty as to how popular the venture would be, Mr Costanzo said it would have been foolish not to try.

“When you look at it in the whole, there is another gap that could open up,” he said.

“It’s all there and it’s just a matter of putting it together.”

The pop-up at Golden Grove Estate will open next weekend, and is expected to open each weekend for the coming months.

