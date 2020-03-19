Pop music festival bites the dust to coronavirus

The Pussy Cat Dolls were set to play at the festival.

MUCH anticipated music festival 'So Pop' officially announced today it would not be going ahead with its Australia, New Zealand 2020 tour dates.

The festival was set to feature international pop acts like the Pussycat Dolls, Smash Mouth and Jesse McCartney.

In a statement today, organisers said they were upset to have to cancel the event:

It is with a heavy heart that Frontier Touring and Arena Touring announce that So Pop 2020 will no longer be taking place in Australia and New Zealand this April and May.

Due to policies and measures put in place by the Australian Government regarding COVID-19, the promoters of the ultimate pop concert deem it infeasible for the show to go on.

The procedures in play, with government legislation banning indoor gatherings of over 100 people in Australia as well as 14-day self-isolation for the arrival of international travellers, have led to the heartbreaking conclusion that So Pop 2020 will not proceed as planned.

It is with extreme devastation this announcement is made with our team having worked tirelessly to produce a world-class event for fans across Australia and New Zealand.

The shows that are now cancelled:

Wednesday 22 April - RAC Arena | Perth

Friday 24 April - Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane

Saturday 25 April - Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney

Tuesday 28 April - Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide

Thursday 30 April - Melbourne Arena | Melbourne

Saturday 2 May - Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Sunday 3 May - Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ