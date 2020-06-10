POOCHES PERMITTED: Where to take your dog on the Downs

TAKE YOUR FURRY FRIEND ON AN ADVENTURE: Leslie Dam is pet friendly for dogs who remain on a leash.

TAKE YOUR FURRY FRIEND ON AN ADVENTURE: Leslie Dam is pet friendly for dogs who remain on a leash.

AS restrictions ease households will be itching to get out on the town or to pile in the car for a little road trip.

But why not bring the whole family?

Here’s a list of pet friendly destinations on the Southern Downs to ensure your furry friend won’t miss out on a good time.

Condamine River at Queen’s Park

Looking for a place to walk your dog?

The Condamine river has a pet friendly walking track where you will find dozens of locals walking their pups.

Stop at the off leash dog park at Queen’s Park, near the football fields.

Leslie Dam

Dogs will be all smiles after a sniff around at the dam.

If you’re looking for a nature immersion but can’t bear to leave your best mate at home and go to a national park, take them down to Leslie Dam.

Leashed dogs are permitted as long as they don’t go for a swim.

Bestbrook Mountain Resort

Welcomes pooches so long as they don’t pose a threat to livestock of guests.

The resort is located on the Cunningham Highway at Tregony and is a perfect farm escape for you and your four-legged friend.

Granite Belt Brewery

Pooches permitted at the Granite Belt Brewery

At the Granite Belt Brewery, pets can stay in a beautiful cedar cabin while their owners kick back and enjoy a beverage.

Your pooch can also sit at your feet while you drink in the brewery.

Weeping Mulberry

While the coffee lounge and garden centre have not opened their dining spaces up yet, the coffee shop is typically pet friendly.

When their outdoor dining space reopens why not treat your pooch to a puppacino?

If they’re cute enough they may even make it onto the cafe’s Instagram page.

Mount Marlay

If your dog is up for a steep walking trail, you can take them up to Mount Marlay, provided they stay on a leash.

Ensure you pick up after your dog and the view at the top will be well worth the hike.

Pet friendly caravan parks

The following caravan parks allow for pets but conditions apply.

Country Style Caravan Park

Top of Town Tourist Park

Goomburra Valley Campground

Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park

Freedom Lifestyle Park Warwick

Lake Leslie Tourist Park

Rose City Caravan Park

Pet friendly accommodation

Warwick Motor Inn

Briar Rose Cottages

Allure Stanthorpe

Cyprus Ridge Cottages