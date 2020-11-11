Poll shows Americans turning on Trump

Almost 80 per cent of Americans believe Joe Biden won the election, spelling trouble for Trump’s plan to gain support for his voter fraud claims.

A new poll shows almost 80 per cent of America's believe Joe Biden was fairly elected as the next US President, suggesting Donald Trump's voter fraud claims aren't gathering as much support as he had hoped.

A Reuters/Ipsos national opinion survey, which was run by Edison Research from Saturday afternoon to Tuesday, found 79 per cent of US citizens surveyed believe Mr Biden won the election.

Of the other responses, 13 per cent said the election has not been decided, three per cent believe Mr Trump won and five per cent said they didn't know who won.

Unsurprisingly, almost all Democrats that were surveyed claimed Mr Biden was the election winner, but the majority of Republican respondents also agreed, with six in 10 people sharing this view.

The question on who won the election was just one part of the Reuters/Ipsos poll, with the survey also including questions around how the transition of power will play out and how citizens expect the loser of the election to act.

About 60 per cent of respondents believe the transition of power from Mr Trump to Mr Biden in January will be peaceful.

The majority of people surveyed also think the loser of the election should accept defeat, with 72 per cent agreeing with this statement.

Vote counting is still ongoing in three states but multiple media outlets have already named Mr Biden as the next President after he secured 279 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

Despite the election being called days ago, Mr Trump has refused to accept he lost, submitting multiple lawsuits in a bid to prove fraudulent votes were submitted.

On Tuesday, President-elect Biden said his rival's refusal to accept the outcome of the election was an "embarrassment" and was a poor way to end his presidency.

"I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly," Mr Biden said.

"How can I say this tactfully. I think it will not help the president's legacy."

Mr Biden claimed Mr Trump's refusal to accept the outcome wasn't yet having a major impact on his planning for when he takes office.

"I think at the end of the day, it's all going to come to fruition on January 20th, and between now and then, my hope and expectation is that the American people do know, and do understand that there has been a transition," he said.

However, Mike Pompeo, Mr Trump's Secretary of State, recently made it very clear that the current President wasn't backing down from the fight for the White House.

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Mr Pomeo said in response to a question on whether he was co-operating with the Biden transition team.

He said that "the world should have every confidence" in the functioning of the US government in the run-up and after the January 20 inauguration.

Asked if the United States can still be issuing statements urging free elections around the world, Mr Pompeo called the question "ridiculous" and said the United States was following standard procedures.

Speaking later to Fox News, Mr Pompeo commented on the congratulatory calls from world leaders to Mr Biden, saying "if it's just saying 'hi', I suppose that's not too terribly difficult." "But make no mistake about it, we have one president, one secretary of state, one national security team at a time."

-With AFP

Originally published as Poll shows Americans turning on Trump