‘Political stunt’ pushes Satanism to be taught in schools

The Queensland Education Minister has rubbished Satanists for targeting a Brisbane state school students in a "political stunt" as they play devil's advocate over religious instruction in government schools.

Noosa Temple of Satan founder, former sex party candidate Robin Bristow, also known as "Brother Samael Demo-Gorgon", attempted to hand out flyers to Year 11 and 12 students on Tuesday to encourage them to nominate Satanism as their choice of religious instruction.

"Some people may object to our presence but fortunately, under 110-year-old Queensland law, we have the same rights as all other religions to provide religious instruction," a statement said.

"If the school has received permission for the student to attend Noosa Temple of Satan RI, then the school must provide one of their rooms for us to use and must allow such students to attend.

"We are sure that Education Minister Grace Grace will support our legal right to offer Satanism RI at the school which is situated in her electorate of McConnel."

Education Minister Grace Grace said schools should not be used as a backdrop for political stunts after Noosa Temple of Satan target Kelvin Grove State College. Picture: Supplied

Mr Bristow said they went to the school to "send a message straight to the Education Minister and are hoping to get a response from her in support of Satanists going to a school in her district".

He also suggested that they may next do the same at Brisbane State High School.

But Education Minister Grace Grace told The Courier-Mail "schools should not be used as a backdrop for a political stunt."

"This is ridiculous.

"I do not support this behaviour.

"Police and Kelvin Grove State College's leadership team are aware."

The online group, which has 1500 likes and 3500 followers, was created in December 2019, and Mr Bristow said they do not believe in the "occult and supernatural … we don't worship Satan but we see him as a very powerful metaphor."

An Education Department spokeswoman said in accordance with Queensland legislation, religious leaders who wish to provide religious instruction to students of their faith group can apply to the principal in writing.

"If there are students of that faith group at the school, a principal will approve the Minister of religion or their representatives to be religious instructors at their school.

"Religious instruction is not compulsory. Parents decide if they want their child to participate (or not) in religious instruction."

"Students who are over 18 years of age are able to make their own decisions about participating in religious instruction if it is available at the school."

Originally published as 'Political stunt' pushes Satanism to be taught in schools