Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

‘Political hack’: Trump’s scathing attack

by Frank Chung
17th Feb 2021 8:50 AM

Donald Trump has ripped into "political hack" Mitch McConnell, declaring that the Republican Party "can never again be respected or strong" with the long-time Kentucky Senator at the helm.

In a lengthy statement released by his Save America PAC on Tuesday, the former President threw down the gauntlet to the Republican establishment, vowing "where necessary and appropriate" to back primary challenges for candidates "who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First".

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm," Mr Trump said.

"McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse."

 

More to come.

Originally published as 'Political hack': Trump's scathing attack

More Stories

donald trump mitch mcconnell politics republican leader usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Killarney man charged over shock meth bust

        Premium Content NAMED: Killarney man charged over shock meth bust

        Crime Police seized a stash of methamphetamines and more than $13,000 in cash in the Southern Downs arrest.

        FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Premium Content FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Parenting Data reveals the most popular baby names for your region

        Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        Premium Content Why Qld is paying for interstate ambulance fees

        News QAS pays out millions of dollars in interstate ambulance fees

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?