Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

EXPLAINER: What are the key policies for each party in the Queensland election?
Politics

Policy quiz: Who to vote for in state election

27th Oct 2020 4:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Having trouble deciding how you're going to cast your vote at Saturday's state election?

If you're not one of the hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders who've already put pencil to paper, time is running out to make up your mind about who should run the state for the next four years.

We're here to help with a handy, and occasionally tongue-in-cheek, 15-question quiz that explores the important policies and generates a suggestion of who represents you best based on your responses.

editors picks queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man busted with weed, bong and homemade weapon

        Premium Content Man busted with weed, bong and homemade weapon

        News The Stanthorpe man used furniture and wood to craft himself the dangerous item.

        REVEALED: Plans for Southern Downs newest brewery

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for Southern Downs newest brewery

        Business JOBS AND MORE: ‘Exciting’ new craft brewery and restaurant signposted for city hub.

        ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        Premium Content ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        News Peter Beattie says Queensland must follow NSW’s lead

        STORM CHECKLIST: Warwick residents brace for wild weather

        Premium Content STORM CHECKLIST: Warwick residents brace for wild weather

        Weather ‘Prepare now’: BOM warns very severe thunderstorms on their way.