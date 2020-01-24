Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police watched Dean Robert Parsons supply methamphetamine to a woman.
Police watched Dean Robert Parsons supply methamphetamine to a woman.
Crime

Police watch “burnt out” chef deal meth

Felicity Ripper
24th Jan 2020 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "BURNT out" chef told a court he wasn't a drug dealer after police officers watched him deal methamphetamine.

Dean Robert Parsons, 41, was found with 0.078g of methamphetamine on him when police approached a car he was in on February 6 last year.

They also found digital scales and $300.

At Maroochydore District Court on Friday, Parsons pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug, supplying a dangerous drug, possessing tainted property and possessing property suspected of having been used in a drug offence.

The court heard Parsons was a "burnt out" chef who used drugs, primarily marijuana, to cope with problems in his life.

He received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and placed on probation for two years.

court drug deal methamphetamine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland Police join the National Day of Action

        Queensland Police join the National Day of Action

        News Driving on our roads and using our roads should never come at such an irreversible cost.One death on Australian roads is too many.

        Aussie Day long weekend weather forecast

        premium_icon Aussie Day long weekend weather forecast

        News Your Australia Day long weekend weather forecast

        Granite Belt loses its title as top region for a fruity fave

        premium_icon Granite Belt loses its title as top region for a fruity fave

        News Why the Queen Garnet plum no longer thrives here.

        Water scheme placed on hiatus

        Water scheme placed on hiatus

        News Re-introduction of tank scheme will be considered during the development of...